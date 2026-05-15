EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Charlie's Angels' Star Jaclyn Smith's Decision to 'Never Stop Working' — as Original Cast Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Hit Show

Her work doesn't only include acting. She also launched a successful clothing line in 1985, and decades later, her brand has grown to include wigs, skin care, perfume and more!

"I owe it all to Charlie’s Angels, which gave me the opportunity," Smith shared in a 2024 interview, referring to the famed detective show she starred in alongside Kate Jackson and Farrah Fawcett in the mid-1970s. "I was the first actress who branded her own line at a time when everyone just lent their name to a product."

"Everyone said I shouldn’t do it, but it was probably the best thing I’ve ever done," she gushed. "I feel fortunate because you don’t always get the second go-round."