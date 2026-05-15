EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor is Set to Cling to His Position as Eighth in Line to the Throne 'For at Least Another Year'

Earlier this year, Windsor faced further humiliation after being arrested on his 66th birthday as part of an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office linked to his former role as Britain's special trade envoy.

He was later released "under investigation," while denying any wrongdoing. Now, any immediate effort to formally strip him from the line of succession has stalled while Thames Valley Police continue inquiries alongside wider investigations involving the Metropolitan Police and American authorities into whether London airports were used in connection with Epstein's private jet network.

A senior royal source told us: "Behind closed doors, there is immense frustration and anxiety within both Buckingham Palace and parts of government about the fact Andrew still technically remains in the line of succession at all.

"A lot of influential figures believe his continued constitutional position has become deeply damaging to the monarchy's reputation because every new headline connected to him drags the institution back into scandal and public embarrassment.

"The feeling among many officials is that the monarchy cannot fully modernize or move beyond this crisis while Andrew still occupies any symbolic proximity to the throne.

"But the situation is legally and politically incredibly delicate because removing somebody from the succession is not a simple palace decision – it requires constitutional coordination across multiple Commonwealth nations, parliamentary legislation, and careful diplomatic negotiation. Nobody wants to ignite a massive constitutional dispute while active police investigations are still hanging over the situation."