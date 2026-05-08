EXCLUSIVE: Princess Eugenie's Pregnancy With 3rd Child Reignites Furious Debate Over Royal Line of Succession Rights

One royal source claimed conversations around succession reform had become increasingly sensitive because of the wider implications for Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, 37, both of whom are viewed more sympathetically by the public than their father.

The insider told us: "There is enormous nervousness about opening the succession issue because once you start asking whether Andrew should remain included, the question immediately becomes whether his entire branch of the family should also be affected.

"But there is a furious debate ongoing behind the scenes about how the optics of letting Andrew remain in the line of succession make the royal family's brand look."

Another source familiar with constitutional discussions said Buckingham Palace was believed to be involved in informal consultations regarding how any potential legislation could be framed.

Our insider said, "The challenge is that there is almost no modern precedent for removing someone from the line of succession in these circumstances. Lawyers are aware that touching Andrew alone could create one set of complications, while extending changes to his children and grandchildren would create another."