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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Living Separate Lives' — Duke Left Home With Kids While 'Diva Duchess' Chases Elite Rich Pals

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said to be living separate lives.

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May 8 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s once-grand dream of conquering Hollywood and building a billion-dollar empire in America has fallen apart, as the duo is living "separate lives" while sharing little in common, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claim the once-smitten pair are now essentially husband and wife "in name only," as "Diva Duchess" Markle, 44, continues to pursue the jet-set life while Harry, 41, sits at home playing "Mr. Mom" to their two young children.

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Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Have No Common Interests' Outside Brand Sussex

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle and Prince Harry tried to cosplay working royals on their trip to Australia in efforts to boost brand Sussex.

"What I'm told is they're pretty much now living separate lives. She has her friends, he has his friends, they are pretty much living... they don't share anything in common," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter dished on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"They don't really have any common interests apart from the Sussex brand," Shuter explained.

Harry and Markle attempted to revive the magic of their former working royal days last month during a headline-grabbing tour of Australia, where the duo posed at a children’s hospital and a veterans center in a bid to showcase their charitable image.

But despite a pair of pricey paid speaking events in Melbourne and Sydney, the Sussexes were dealt a reality check when both speeches failed to sell out, even with only a few hundred tickets made available.

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Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Interests Were Never Aligned'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle and Prince Harry have little in common anymore, least of all mutual friends.

"He's Mr. Mom. He's with the kids a lot," Shuter said about how, when in Montecito, Harry spends most of his time with the couple's son Archie, 7, and daughter Lilibet, 4.

"I'm told now that their interests were never aligned, but they tried to figure out things that they could do together," the former publicist to the stars dished about how Harry and Markle entered into big bucks production pacts with Netflix and Spotify, both of which crashed and burned in humiliating fashion.

"And now that all those business projects have broken up, they have separate friends," Shuter revealed, adding about the lonely Duke of Sussex, "He has no friends," despite living in Montecito for the past six years.

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Meghan Markle Still Enjoys Living the High Life

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle flew to and from Paris via private jet just to see one fashion show.

Now, the prince is done with trying to play the Hollywood game, as Markle's apparent obsession with chasing billionaire circles is still alive and well.

"So, Megan still has this burning ambition to be around rich people. She'll jump on a plane if you're rich enough. If you are famous enough, she'll make an effort," Shuter explained about how the actress is still willing to hustle to secure a luxury getaway or get her name in the news.

This was perfectly evidenced by her solo 10,000-mile round trip to Paris Fashion Week in October 2025, where Markle flew private just to see one show after inviting herself to the Balenciaga presentation.

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Prince Harry 'Doesn't Want to Do This Anymore'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is tired of having to seek attention from wealthy benefactors, sources claimed.

Harry, however, is completely over it and is tired of groveling to the wealthy for attention.

"He's given up. He doesn't want to do this anymore. He's a goddamn prince in his mind. And he does not think he should be jumping. People should be coming to him, not him going to them," Shuter said about the ex-royal whose father is King Charles III, the UK's reigning monarch.

"And so I hear that this is now pretty much a marriage in name only," he added about the status of the couple's union.

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