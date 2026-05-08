EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Living Separate Lives' — Duke Left Home With Kids While 'Diva Duchess' Chases Elite Rich Pals

"What I'm told is they're pretty much now living separate lives. She has her friends, he has his friends, they are pretty much living... they don't share anything in common," Hollywood insider Rob Shuter dished on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"They don't really have any common interests apart from the Sussex brand," Shuter explained.

Harry and Markle attempted to revive the magic of their former working royal days last month during a headline-grabbing tour of Australia, where the duo posed at a children’s hospital and a veterans center in a bid to showcase their charitable image.

But despite a pair of pricey paid speaking events in Melbourne and Sydney, the Sussexes were dealt a reality check when both speeches failed to sell out, even with only a few hundred tickets made available.