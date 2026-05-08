Holly Madison Accused of Acting Like an 'Epstein Victim' by Online Trolls After Dissing 'Weird' Group Sex Nights With Late Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
May 8 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Holly Madison faced backlash after opening up about participating in wild "group sex" nights with Hugh Hefner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent appearance on Kristin Cavallari's Let's Be Honest podcast, Madison shared that the live-in residents of the Playboy Mansion – who were primarily Hef's "girlfriends" – would be "taking turns" being intimate with the media mogul on these nights.
'It Was a Really Weird Scene'
"The girls who weren’t active with him were acting like they were active with the other girls, but not really," she added.
"It would be kind of silhouetted because you’d have these giant screens of porn going," Madison, 46, continued of the bizarre sexual experience. "It would be just girls talking s--t with each other. It was a really weird scene. Nobody liked it and everybody just tried to get it done as fast as possible. It was a nightmare."
However, she clarified that the "compulsive sex nights" ended once and for all on the heels of their reality series, as they stopped clubbing as much – an activity that usually happened before the group sexual activities.
"There was no discussion. That’s how it evolved," she explained. "Me, Bridget (Marquardt) and Kendra (Wilkinson) were all on the same page that we just didn’t want to do that anymore. Nobody had to say anything. We were just like, 'OK, we’re not going out anymore so nobody’s going to initiate it.'"
Holly Madison Slammed by Trolls
As the clip made its rounds on social media, critics on X harshly insulted Madison for telling her story.
One X user said, "This woman voluntarily got into a sexual relationship with her 85-yr-old employer so she could get famous and now she’s retelling the story on a podcast like she was an Epstein trafficking victim."
Another person claimed, "She wanted to marry him. She was p---ed when he married her replacement," seemingly referring to his wife, Crystal Hefner.
A third user added, "I can't believe she is still talking about this. She was a grown adult that made her bed, literally," and a fourth claimed she was just "ashamed of her own past."
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Fans Rush to Support Holly Madison
However, many others defended her, noting that sharing her negative experience in a work situation was not the same as proclaiming herself to be a victim.
One supporter pointed out, "I watched the whole video and failed to catch a moment where she is victimizing herself. She simply describes her experience as it was. Something isn't right with the poster and commenters."
Another person agreed, "I don’t get it, she’s not acting like a victim at all? She’s just talking about it like you’d talk about a bad shift at work," as a third person added, "She’s not pretending to be traumatized or to have been abused in any way."
A final user chimed in, "She is just saying she didn’t enjoy the wood sex parties and that’s it."