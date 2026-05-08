Holly Madison Accused of Acting Like an 'Epstein Victim' by Online Trolls After Dissing 'Weird' Group Sex Nights With Late Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner

As the clip made its rounds on social media, critics on X harshly insulted Madison for telling her story.

One X user said, "This woman voluntarily got into a sexual relationship with her 85-yr-old employer so she could get famous and now she’s retelling the story on a podcast like she was an Epstein trafficking victim."

Another person claimed, "She wanted to marry him. She was p---ed when he married her replacement," seemingly referring to his wife, Crystal Hefner.

A third user added, "I can't believe she is still talking about this. She was a grown adult that made her bed, literally," and a fourth claimed she was just "ashamed of her own past."