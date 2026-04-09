EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Hefner's Creepy Playboy Mansion Camera Footage Meant to 'Blackmail' A-Listers Exposed Years After His Death — As Media Mogul's Would-Be 100th Birthday Passes

Following Madison's interviews on the show, Crystal Hefner – who was married to the Playboy boss from 2012 until his death – assured the Girls Next Door star that she had gotten rid of many of those images.

"I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison," Crystal, now 39, posted on social media at the time. "I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They're gone."

Following the release of the docuseries, the PLBY Group attempted to distance themselves from Hugh and the many allegations against him.

"We trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences," their statement read. "As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount, and anything less is inexcusable. As you know, the Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.”