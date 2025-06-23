Hugh Hefner's 'Vile' Playboy Mansion Innards Laid Bare by Former Bunny — After Porn Baron's Ex Breaks Silence On Bleak Theory It Had Tunnels Leading to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Den

Crystal confessed: "Life in the mansion wasn’t the fairy tale I had once hoped it would be.

"From the outside, sure, it had all the trappings of a fairy tale. But it wasn't, and everyone who lived there knew it."

While the mansion had a reputation for being the site of wild, star-studded parties, Crystal claimed the estate was "rundown" and stuck in the past with tired velvet furniture and wood-paneled walls.

She said: "It was like a time capsule from the '70s. Like Hef had pushed pause at the height of his heyday and never unfrozen it."