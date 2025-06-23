Hugh Hefner's 'Vile' Playboy Mansion Innards Laid Bare by Former Bunny — After Porn Baron's Ex Breaks Silence On Bleak Theory It Had Tunnels Leading to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Den
The disgusting state of Hugh Hefner's iconic Playboy Mansion has been exposed by a former girlfriend after Holly Madison denied rumors claiming tunnels connected the estate to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' house, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Crystal Hefner, who was married to the late publishing mogul from 2012 until his death in 2017, detailed what it was really like living in the mansion in her shocking tell-all, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.
1970s Time Capsule
Crystal confessed: "Life in the mansion wasn’t the fairy tale I had once hoped it would be.
"From the outside, sure, it had all the trappings of a fairy tale. But it wasn't, and everyone who lived there knew it."
While the mansion had a reputation for being the site of wild, star-studded parties, Crystal claimed the estate was "rundown" and stuck in the past with tired velvet furniture and wood-paneled walls.
She said: "It was like a time capsule from the '70s. Like Hef had pushed pause at the height of his heyday and never unfrozen it."
Mold Infestation
Decor differences aside, Crystal further alleged the home was falling into despair, and blamed its mold infestation on her ongoing health issues.
She reportedly said: "This was a beautiful English Tudor home, and my family is from England, on five acres in the middle of LA.
"But over time, I saw that this place doesn't really get cleaned that well, and there's mold. It just felt rundown and gross after a while."
After being diagnosed with Lyme disease and breast implant illness in 2016, Crystal underwent further blood testing, which she said uncovered possible toxic mold exposure from her time at the mansion.
She added: "The whole time the mansion was breaking me down, one way or another. Now it was breaking down my health. The house was literally making me sick."
With Hugh's blessing, Crystal enlisted a team to clean and organize the mansion.
The 39-year-old added: "Everything was moldy and dusty, and it was just hoarder central in the mansion."
Crystal's first-hand account of life at the mansion comes as Hefner's ex-girlfriend dismissed rumors claiming her former home had a secret network of tunnels that led to Combs' house.
Tunnel Rumors
During an appearance on Keke Palmer's Baby, This is Keke Palmer show, Madison, 45, opened up about living at the Playboy mansion for seven years.
Palmer asked Madison her thoughts on popular "myths" about the iconic residence, and Madison's answer stunned the host.
Madison replied: "You know, my mind is so open now after talking about all the things I've tackled about that I always leave space for something could be true and I just don't know, like the one thing I love to talk about is people talk about there being tunnels under the mansion that, like, went to Diddy's house."
Madison went on to explain why she doesn't believe the rumors, which were sparked when someone created an image of a fake CNN report about "tunnels" being discovered at Combs' residence following his 2024.
She said: "Not to my knowledge. Like, could there have been tunnels that I don’t know about? Maybe. Well, also, the story doesn’t really make sense. too. because I don’t think he moved to that neighborhood until, like, 2014, and he was, like, not really that active, this was long after I was gone.
"But I don't know, as far as I know, no tunnels."