Hugh Hefner's Ex Holly Madison Branded 'Tunnel Denier' Over Her Insistence There Was No Underground Link Between Playboy Mansion and Diddy's L.A. Home

Madison, 45, recently appeared on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer show, during which she discussed her time living at the Playboy mansion.

While being asked her thoughts on "myths" about the mansion, Madison stunned Palmer when she name-dropped Combs and his alleged secret pathway to her former residence.

The ex-Playboy model said: "You know, my mind is so open now after talking about all the things I've tackled about that I always leave space for something could be true and I just don't know, like the one thing I love to talk about is people talk about there being tunnels under the mansion that, like, went to Diddy's house."