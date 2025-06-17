Hugh Hefner's Ex Holly Madison Branded 'Tunnel Denier' Over Her Insistence There Was No Underground Link Between Playboy Mansion and Diddy's L.A. Home
Holly Madison has faced backlash after addressing conspiracy theories alleging a secret tunnel connected the Playboy mansion to disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Playmate, who lived at late boyfriend Hugh Hefner's infamous Holmby Hills home from 2001 to 2008, was branded a "tunnel denier" by critics after she shot down the theory during a recent interview.
Mansion Myths
Madison, 45, recently appeared on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer show, during which she discussed her time living at the Playboy mansion.
While being asked her thoughts on "myths" about the mansion, Madison stunned Palmer when she name-dropped Combs and his alleged secret pathway to her former residence.
The ex-Playboy model said: "You know, my mind is so open now after talking about all the things I've tackled about that I always leave space for something could be true and I just don't know, like the one thing I love to talk about is people talk about there being tunnels under the mansion that, like, went to Diddy's house."
Theory 'Doesn't Really Make Sense'
She continued: "Not to my knowledge. Like, could there have been tunnels that I don’t know about? Maybe.
"Well, also, the story doesn’t really make sense. too. because I don’t think he moved to that neighborhood until, like, 2014, and he was, like, not really that active, this was long after I was gone.
"But I don't know, as far as I know, no tunnels."
Online Backlash
While Madison's denial of the existence of a tunnel was based on her own experience living at the mansion, critics were quick to slam her for casting doubt on the theory.
She told Palmer since publicly denying the theory, she's received hateful comments on social media accusing her of being a "tunnel denier" and hiding the truth.
Hefner's ex added she would be "first to tell you if there are tunnels," to which Palmer joked, "That would be a trip."
Theory Origins
Rumors of an extensive underground tunnel network at Combs' Los Angeles home began circulating last year following the Bad Boy Records founder's arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
A social media user created a fake image of a CNN TV screenshot reading, "Underground tunnels found at Diddy's L.A. home."
The image spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with users weighing in on where the rumored tunnels could lead.
In addition to the Playboy mansion, users claimed the tunnels were also connected to late pop star Michael Jackson's former home.
Despite the theory being debunked by extensive photos and videos taken by police at Combs' L.A. home, many users were convinced the disgraced rapper had and used the tunnels for nefarious activities, given his charges.
If convicted, Combs faces between a minimum of 15 years to life behind bars.