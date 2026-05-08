'A Form of Torture': Inside One of America's Most Brutal Prisons Where FedEx Child Killer Tanner Horner Will Await Execution for Athena Strand's Murder

Horner was wrong . And now, after an emotionally draining sentencing trial, RadarOnline.com can report the former FedEx driver has been sent to one of the most brutal death rows in the nation while he waits for his lethal injection.

Tanner Horner thought that by confessing to the gruesome murder of seven-year-old Athena Strand, he could somehow be spared the death penalty and be sentenced to life in prison.

Horner is now holed up in what is referred to as the "Death Watch" inside the Polunsky Unit, a specialized prison outside Houston for death row inmates. According to accounts from inside the facility, the 34-year-old is in for a harrowing time.

Inmates are housed in an all-solitary confinement wing and spend at least 22 hours a day in cramped 60-square-foot cells. They have no access to phones, televisions or contact visits from the outside world.

Horner’s cell consists only of a metal bunk and a thin mattress, a metal desk and a metal toilet and sink. A steel locker box under the bed is meant to house what little personal items he has, but previous inmates have complained that rotting sewage pipes "back up all the time," spewing raw sewage across the floors and into the containers.