Former Playmate Holly Madison 'Hated' Group Sex with Hugh Hefner at The Mansion — 'That Was Disgusting'

Madison, 45, was in a relationship with Hefner, who died in 2017 at age 91, from 2001 to 2008.

The former Girls Next Door star dropped by the In Your Dreams podcast recently, where she told host Owen Thiele what life was like as one of Hef's personal playmates.

She said her sexual adventures in the famed Playboy mansion were not a "more the merrier" situation.

"It’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room," she said. "Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it."