Former Playmate Holly Madison 'Hated' Group Sex with Hugh Hefner at The Mansion — 'That Was Disgusting'
Holly Madison has revealed she "hated" when other people got involved in her love making with former boyfriend Hugh Hefner, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, despite their 53-year age gap, Madison did confess that her one-on-one time with the Playboy founder wasn't bad at all.
Madison, 45, was in a relationship with Hefner, who died in 2017 at age 91, from 2001 to 2008.
The former Girls Next Door star dropped by the In Your Dreams podcast recently, where she told host Owen Thiele what life was like as one of Hef's personal playmates.
She said her sexual adventures in the famed Playboy mansion were not a "more the merrier" situation.
"It’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room," she said. "Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it."
However, Hefner and Madison's alone time was a different story: "If it was just me and him, it was a lot more normal than you would think."
Madison was just 22 years old when she moved in with the then 77-year-old. And yes, she's heard all of the age jokes before.
"There was a time when I couldn't post anything (online) without some dumba-- in the comments like, 'Oh, old balls,'" she reminisced. "Maybe some people's balls do get old and nasty, but I've never seen such a thing."
But she did confess that she and Hefner were a "lights off" couple, so she really couldn't be sure.
"I mean, there's a saying: 'All cats are gray in the dark,'" she joked.
Madison has been more vicious about their sex life in previous interviews. On the debut of her podcast in 2022, Girls Next Level, she described the experience as "gross" and said it felt like a "chore" that needed to get done.
"None of the females were into it, like sorry to burst the bubble," Madison said in the podcast’s first episode.
"We thought of it as a chore that we had to do, or else we'll get kicked out of the house," she explained. "And everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible."
Even more surprising is the fact that, according to Madison, Hefner would "stay still during sex" and "wouldn’t move" – like a "bump on the log in the middle of the bed."
Madison's podcast partner Bridget Marquardt echoed the evaluation.
Marquardt, now 51 and who dated Hefner from 2002 to 2009, also opened up about her experiences dating and sleeping with the late Playboy founder years before he passed away in September 2017.
She described it as "disappointing and embarrassing" because the sex "only lasted about a minute."
"We walked in and it was just a disaster in there," Marquardt said, describing the first time she slept with Hefner. "The lights were out, but there were two giant TV screens in there that were playing porn. There’s just so much junk and vibrators all over the bed."