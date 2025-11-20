Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Admits She DID Invite Herself to Paris Fashion Week in Most Bizarre Interview Yet as She Gushes Over Prince Harry Saying 'No One Loves Me More Than Him' — and Claims Making Jam is 'Brave'

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle, pictured here in Paris, admits she did invite herself to the Fashion Week show in the French capital, despite Prince Harry's security concerns.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has finally admitted she did invite herself to Paris Fashion Week — despite Prince Harry expressing concerns over her security.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, came clean about her surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show last month, the ex-Suits star’s first foray into Europe since 2023, in a new cover interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Reached Out'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan admitted she made contact with designer Pierpaolo Piccioli to secure her invite.

Article continues below advertisement

She turned up at the event wearing a custom outfit by the fashion house's new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, but it was unclear whether she attended her own volition, or if she had received a formal invitation.

But Meghan has finally set the record straight, admitting she did seek out an invite, which aligns with Piccioli’s post-show comments that the Duchess "reached out and said she'd love to come to the show."

Meghan said: "I was excited for him (Mr Piccioli). I reached out and I said, 'Happy to come and support you.' We kept it a secret, and it was really fun."

Article continues below advertisement

Bizarre Interview

Source: @harpersbazaarus;Instagram

Meghan's interview was her most bizarre yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Her appearance came after Harry lost a legal challenge over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the U.K.

Harry was seeking to overturn a decision that had downgraded his security after he ceased being a working royal and moved to California.

He said: "I cannot see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."

Meghan gushed over the Duke of Sussex, 41, in her chat with the magazine, saying it was the royal’s ability to draw out "this childlike wonder and playfulness" that originally caught her eye.

"I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me."

She added: "He loves me so boldly, fully."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's Playful Side

picture of meghan markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan says she fell for Harry partly because of his 'playfulness'.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Goes Off on Plastic Surgery Speculation: See the Actress' Transformation in Before and After Photos... as Rumors She Went Under the Knife Ramp Up

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

The Bill Has Been Signed! Trump Moves Forward With Releasing the Epstein Files Within the Next 30 Days — After Calling the Controversy a 'Democrat Hoax'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan also said Harry's "playfulness" has "translated into every part of our life" – even to business.

"I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative," Meghan said in the interview, published on Wednesday.

"No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back."

The Duchess bared all about life as a mother to her two young children — Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, — saying she appreciates spending more time with them as she works from home.

"My office is right by the kitchen, and I love that I can work from home," she said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess claimed making jam is 'brave' as she spoke about inspiring her kids.

"It's a great luxury.

"(Lilibet) comes and sits on my lap when I’m in the middle of the meeting, whether it’s about P(rofit) and L(oss) for my brand or it's about something creative."

Asked what inspiration she hopes Archie and Lilibet will draw from her working life, Meghan bizarrely references making homemade pots of jam in the kitchen of their $15million Montecito mansion that she would later sell through her lifestyle business, As Ever.

She added: "I hope they see the value of being brave," she says of her children, adding: "They saw it when the jam was just a pot on the stove, bubbling."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.