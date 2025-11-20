Meghan Markle Admits She DID Invite Herself to Paris Fashion Week in Most Bizarre Interview Yet as She Gushes Over Prince Harry Saying 'No One Loves Me More Than Him' — and Claims Making Jam is 'Brave'

Her appearance came after Harry lost a legal challenge over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the U.K.

Harry was seeking to overturn a decision that had downgraded his security after he ceased being a working royal and moved to California.

He said: "I cannot see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."

Meghan gushed over the Duke of Sussex, 41, in her chat with the magazine, saying it was the royal’s ability to draw out "this childlike wonder and playfulness" that originally caught her eye.

"I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me."

She added: "He loves me so boldly, fully."