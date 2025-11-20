Meghan Markle Admits She DID Invite Herself to Paris Fashion Week in Most Bizarre Interview Yet as She Gushes Over Prince Harry Saying 'No One Loves Me More Than Him' — and Claims Making Jam is 'Brave'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has finally admitted she did invite herself to Paris Fashion Week — despite Prince Harry expressing concerns over her security.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, came clean about her surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show last month, the ex-Suits star’s first foray into Europe since 2023, in a new cover interview with Harper's Bazaar.
'I Reached Out'
She turned up at the event wearing a custom outfit by the fashion house's new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, but it was unclear whether she attended her own volition, or if she had received a formal invitation.
But Meghan has finally set the record straight, admitting she did seek out an invite, which aligns with Piccioli’s post-show comments that the Duchess "reached out and said she'd love to come to the show."
Meghan said: "I was excited for him (Mr Piccioli). I reached out and I said, 'Happy to come and support you.' We kept it a secret, and it was really fun."
Bizarre Interview
Her appearance came after Harry lost a legal challenge over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the U.K.
Harry was seeking to overturn a decision that had downgraded his security after he ceased being a working royal and moved to California.
He said: "I cannot see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."
Meghan gushed over the Duke of Sussex, 41, in her chat with the magazine, saying it was the royal’s ability to draw out "this childlike wonder and playfulness" that originally caught her eye.
"I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me."
She added: "He loves me so boldly, fully."
Harry's Playful Side
Mandy Moore Goes Off on Plastic Surgery Speculation: See the Actress' Transformation in Before and After Photos... as Rumors She Went Under the Knife Ramp Up
Meghan also said Harry's "playfulness" has "translated into every part of our life" – even to business.
"I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative," Meghan said in the interview, published on Wednesday.
"No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back."
The Duchess bared all about life as a mother to her two young children — Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, — saying she appreciates spending more time with them as she works from home.
"My office is right by the kitchen, and I love that I can work from home," she said.
"It's a great luxury.
"(Lilibet) comes and sits on my lap when I’m in the middle of the meeting, whether it’s about P(rofit) and L(oss) for my brand or it's about something creative."
Asked what inspiration she hopes Archie and Lilibet will draw from her working life, Meghan bizarrely references making homemade pots of jam in the kitchen of their $15million Montecito mansion that she would later sell through her lifestyle business, As Ever.
She added: "I hope they see the value of being brave," she says of her children, adding: "They saw it when the jam was just a pot on the stove, bubbling."