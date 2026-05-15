Jodie Foster, 63, Sparks Health Fears After Actress Was Spotted Walking With Cane During Rare Outing With Wife Alexandra Hedison
May 15 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Jodie Foster sparked fresh health fears after the Oscar-winning actress was spotted relying on a cane while walking in New York City with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reclusive Silence of the Lambs star, 63, was photographed using the device during a shopping run, holding it in her left hand while carrying reusable grocery bags with her right, prompting fans to wonder why she was experiencing mobility issues.
Jodie Foster Didn't Seem to Have Mobility Issues in 2025
The snapshots of the star using a cane during the May 12 outing immediately sparked fresh concerns she may be struggling with lingering issues tied to the devastating ACL injury she suffered in a 2018 ski accident, which required reconstructive surgery.
Foster was seen using an ergonomic offset-handle cane commonly used for medical support, pairing it with lightweight cushioned running shoes as she ran errands around the Big Apple.
Observers also noticed that the actress appeared to favor her right leg, which seemed noticeably less stiff than her left leg as she walked. In several moments, Foster appeared unable to bend her left knee as deeply while taking strides.
It was the first major sighting of Foster this year. She was last photographed making a series of red-carpet appearances in 2025, promoting her recent film, A Private Life, in which she showed no visible signs of mobility issues.
Jodie Foster Needed to Use a Cane Following a Skiing Injury
Foster openly used a stylish cane during a June 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
She came onstage with a chic black walking stick topped with a gold skull, which quickly captured the host's attention.
Jimmy Kimmel snarked, "That's not the kind of cane you can get at CVS. That's serious. You could use it as a weapon or something like that."
He noted that Foster was on crutches at the 2018 Oscars, several months earlier, and whether the cane was related to that, as the actress had shared that she'd been in a recent ski accident.
"You play basketball, you ski, you end up having one of these," Foster joked.
Jodie Foster's Knee Surgery
Foster explained she "got a little titanium, a little cadaver," as surgeons reconstructed her knee, saying she had no problem having a dead person's body parts used in the surgery.
"That's a little weird, isn't it?" Kimmel asked in a slightly judgey voice, to which the scrappy star replied, "I don't know, I kinda like it, is that wrong?"
Foster previously used bulky crutches at the May 2018 Los Angeles premiere of her film Hotel Artemis, a month prior to the Kimmel appearance.
Jodie Foster's Happy Private Life at Home
Aside from whatever medical malady Foster is suffering, her love life is still going strong as Hedison looked after her cane-using spouse.
The couple dated for a year before tying the knot in a private 2014 ceremony.
Foster previously welcomed two sons during a long-term relationship with Cyndy Bernard.
She gave birth to son Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster in July 1998, followed by a second son, Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster, in September 2001
Foster is the biological mom to her two children, who were conceived with the help of a sperm donor. Charlie is pursuing an acting career, while Kit is a 2024 Princeton chemistry grad who his proud mom has described as a "hyper-focused scientist."