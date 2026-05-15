Jodie Foster, 63, Sparks Health Fears After Actress Was Spotted Walking With Cane During Rare Outing With Wife Alexandra Hedison

The reclusive Silence of the Lambs star, 63, was photographed using the device during a shopping run, holding it in her left hand while carrying reusable grocery bags with her right, prompting fans to wonder why she was experiencing mobility issues.

Jodie Foster sparked fresh health fears after the Oscar -winning actress was spotted relying on a cane while walking in New York City with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jodie Foster made numerous appearances in 2025 for her film 'A Private Life,' but never used a cane.

The snapshots of the star using a cane during the May 12 outing immediately sparked fresh concerns she may be struggling with lingering issues tied to the devastating ACL injury she suffered in a 2018 ski accident, which required reconstructive surgery.

Foster was seen using an ergonomic offset-handle cane commonly used for medical support, pairing it with lightweight cushioned running shoes as she ran errands around the Big Apple.

Observers also noticed that the actress appeared to favor her right leg, which seemed noticeably less stiff than her left leg as she walked. In several moments, Foster appeared unable to bend her left knee as deeply while taking strides.

It was the first major sighting of Foster this year. She was last photographed making a series of red-carpet appearances in 2025, promoting her recent film, A Private Life, in which she showed no visible signs of mobility issues.