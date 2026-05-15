Reclusive Barron Trump's Relationship With Family Members Revealed — After Mom Melania Brutally Snubbed His Siblings From Birthday Party
May 15 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Barron Trump remains the most private member of his controversial family, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that his mother, Melania Trump, has pulled back the veil on the 20-year-old's relationship with one particular member.
In a recent interview with USA Today, the First Lady revealed her mother, Amalija Knavs, was a key figure in helping her nurture Barron's connection to their Slovenian heritage.
Barron Trump's 'Distinct Bond' With His Grandmother Revealed
"My mother was the epitome of love and warmth, and for Barron, a grandmother who filled every moment with joy and wisdom," Melania explained. "Every story she read to Barron sparked his imagination, and every game they played strengthened their bond. Her delicious meals were more than just food; they were a celebration of togetherness."
Melania noted how Barron and his grandmother had a "distinct bond, beginning with her gentle embrace."
She continued, "When Barron was young, they often cuddled, played Barron's favorite games, and read books together. I would often hear their laughter and personally felt their joy, knowing they were creating unforgettable memories together. Their connection was so magical. And I loved watching it."
According to Melania, her mother, who died in 2024, did everything in her power to ensure Barron did not forget where he was from.
Barron Trump's 'Strong Connection to His Slovenian Roots'
"She made sure that Barron felt a strong connection to his Slovenian roots by sharing books and stories from our childhood," the 56-year-old told the publication. "By preparing traditional Slovenian dishes, my mother filled our home with delicious aromas but also connected Barron to his heritage."
Melania, whose father is named Viktor Knavs, also noted how both of her parents were vital in Barron's upbringing.
"Their love, wisdom, and guidance created a strong foundation for Barron, which nurtured his growth and potential," she explained. "My parents' dedication is irreplaceable, and it inspires me to provide the same for Barron as he navigates his own path."
While Melania has nothing negative to say about her parents' role in Barron's life, perhaps the same can't be said about the college students' siblings.
Melania Trump Snubs Barron's Siblings From Party
The youngest Trump celebrated his 20th birthday on March 20, and a previous insider claimed that only his sister Tiffany was invited.
Siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric are all the kids of President Trump's first wife, Ivana, while Tiffany's mother is Marla Maples, his second wife.
A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack that Barron and his siblings are "not close at all" and noted their exclusion from the birthday guest list wasn't an "oversight."
"They were left off the list," the insider claimed. According to one report, Melania was in charge of the party invitations and decided that no one should grab the attention away from Barron.
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"Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron, not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children," the source explained.
The insider added Barron "didn't grow up with them in the same way. There isn't a real bond there."
In 2025, after Eric had revealed what his brother Barron told Joe Biden on the day of his dad's inauguration, Melania is said to have been left raging.
"Melania does not want Barron discussed. Ever," another source previously said. "She told Eric to shut his mouth. She protects that boy like a lioness."
They noted, "He’s in college. He wants a quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing she wants for him." Melania has already been accused of being a helicopter mom.