Reclusive Barron Trump's Relationship With Family Members Revealed — After Mom Melania Brutally Snubbed His Siblings From Birthday Party

"My mother was the epitome of love and warmth, and for Barron, a grandmother who filled every moment with joy and wisdom," Melania explained. "Every story she read to Barron sparked his imagination, and every game they played strengthened their bond. Her delicious meals were more than just food; they were a celebration of togetherness."

Melania noted how Barron and his grandmother had a "distinct bond, beginning with her gentle embrace."

She continued, "When Barron was young, they often cuddled, played Barron's favorite games, and read books together. I would often hear their laughter and personally felt their joy, knowing they were creating unforgettable memories together. Their connection was so magical. And I loved watching it."

According to Melania, her mother, who died in 2024, did everything in her power to ensure Barron did not forget where he was from.