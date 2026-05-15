Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Chris Watts

Chris Watts' Pregnant Wife's Heartbreaking Final Days: Shanann Confessed to Friend Convicted Killer Didn't Want 'Another Baby' in Bombshell Texts

Chris Watts is serving out a life sentence for the murders of his wife and children.
Source: MEGA

Chris Watts is serving out a life sentence for the murders of his wife and children.

May 15 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Chris Watts' wife's final days were filled with intense emotion and doubt about the future as she prepared to welcome their third child, RadarOnline.com can report.

Newly surfaced text messages between Shanann Watts and one of her friends revealed that Chris allegedly told her he did not want to have another baby when she was in the midst of planning a gender reveal party.

Article continues below advertisement

Gender Reveal Plans

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Shanann Watts shared daughters Bella and Celeste with husband Chris.
Source: MEGA

Shanann Watts shared daughters Bella and Celeste with husband Chris.

The party was scheduled for August 19, 2018, only six days after she would be brutally killed by her husband.

Shanann busied herself making sure everything was perfect for the festivities. She spent $89 on flowers, $168.40 on party supplies, $124 on a cookie arrangement and she shelled out nearly $500 on food for the guests, according financial records obtained by Daily Mail.

But her excitement was cut short when she had a difficult conversation with the father of her child, with whom she already shared two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Refused to Hug Me'

Shanann Watss confided in a friend that Chris told her didn't want another baby.
Source: MEGA

Shanann Watss confided in a friend that Chris told her didn't want another baby.

In a heartbreaking text chain with a close pal on August 7, 2018, Shanann admitted Chris had told her "he's scared to death about this third baby," and that he was "happy with just Bella and Celeste and doesn't want another baby."

"He said we're not compatible anymore," she continued. "He refused to hug me after he said he will try to 'work it out.'"

In another message from that day, Shanann recalled a moment when she "grabbed" her husband's hand during an ultrasound appointment, but he "didn't grab back."

Article continues below advertisement

Party Plans Cut Short

Shanann Watts was pregnant with a baby boy.
Source: MEGA

Shanann Watts was pregnant with a baby boy.

As Chris was seemingly pulling back from the pregnancy, his wife decided it was best to cancel the gender reveal party, despite the fact that she'd already spent nearly $1,000 on it.

"I haven't slept most of the week. My eyes burn from crying so much," Shanann said in a separate text message to a friend. "I canceled gender reveal. Nicki is going to tell me [the baby's gender] today. I need happy news today."

Her friend, Nicki Atkinson, was the only person who had been told the baby was a boy. He would have been named Nico, if he had been born.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Watts Murders His Wife Over Divorce Talk

Chris Watts murdered his two daughters.
Source: MEGA

Chris Watts murdered his two daughters.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson

Scott Peterson's Bid to Overturn Murder Conviction Denied by Judge — Following Killer's Emotional Plea for Freedom Decades After Wife Laci and Unborn Son's Deaths  

Sunny Hostin weighed in on Alex Murdaugh's upcoming retrial.

The View's Sunny Hostin Reveals Why It Will Be 'Really Hard to Retry' Alex Murdaugh Case Despite 'Compelling Evidence' Against Him

Later, Shanann suspected that Chris was having an affair and told him that she wanted a divorce.

Chris eventually confessed to cheating on her with a woman named Nichol Kessinger, causing Shanann to threaten to take their daughters away from him.

The 40-year-old has since confessed that he strangled Shanann to death with his bare hands in a fit of rage during that argument.

Preparing to dispose of her body, he wrapped her in a blanket and put her into the bed of his truck. He then took his two daughters with him to a job site for the oil company that he worked for. That's where he buried his dead wife.

Once he was finished, the brutal killer smothered both his children to death and hid their bodies in oil tanks.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Watts Claims to Be a 'New Man'

Chris Watts claims to have found religion behind bars.
Source: MEGA

Chris Watts claims to have found religion behind bars.

Despite the horrific nature of his crimes, years later, Chris claimed to be a "new man."

"I am not the person who committed those horrible acts," he said in a letter. "I know that God does not see me as a sinner who killed his family; he sees me as His child."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.