Chris Watts' Pregnant Wife's Heartbreaking Final Days: Shanann Confessed to Friend Convicted Killer Didn't Want 'Another Baby' in Bombshell Texts

Later, Shanann suspected that Chris was having an affair and told him that she wanted a divorce.

Chris eventually confessed to cheating on her with a woman named Nichol Kessinger, causing Shanann to threaten to take their daughters away from him.

The 40-year-old has since confessed that he strangled Shanann to death with his bare hands in a fit of rage during that argument.

Preparing to dispose of her body, he wrapped her in a blanket and put her into the bed of his truck. He then took his two daughters with him to a job site for the oil company that he worked for. That's where he buried his dead wife.

Once he was finished, the brutal killer smothered both his children to death and hid their bodies in oil tanks.