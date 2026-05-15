Bonnie Blue Insists Sick Sex Stunts 'Not Setting Women Back' in New Confession While Claiming 'Big Brands' are Desperate to Work With Her — But Fear Backlash

Blue, real name Tia Billinger, claims to have bedded 1,000 men in 24 hours, leading to accusations she's "normalizing exploitation."

Addressing her naysayers directly on TikTok, she said: "A lot of comments I used to get is I’m setting women back in general. I’m not, and I’ve never believed that.

"The only person affected by what I do is me."

According to the 27-year-old, the explicit nature of her videos has meant that brands choose to stay away from her, fearing that any partnership could bring them into disrepute.

She explained, "So many people are scared to touch me. The amount of people that approach me, and brands that are like, 'I'd love to work with you, but we’re just scared of the backlash.'