Bonnie Blue Insists Sick Sex Stunts 'Not Setting Women Back' in New Confession While Claiming 'Big Brands' are Desperate to Work With Her — But Fear Backlash
May 15 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Adult star Bonnie Blue has hit back at critics who claim her outrageous sex stunts are "setting women back," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The X-Rated Brit believes the only person impacted by her antics is herself.
'The Only Person Affected By What I Do Is Me'
Blue, real name Tia Billinger, claims to have bedded 1,000 men in 24 hours, leading to accusations she's "normalizing exploitation."
Addressing her naysayers directly on TikTok, she said: "A lot of comments I used to get is I’m setting women back in general. I’m not, and I’ve never believed that.
"The only person affected by what I do is me."
According to the 27-year-old, the explicit nature of her videos has meant that brands choose to stay away from her, fearing that any partnership could bring them into disrepute.
She explained, "So many people are scared to touch me. The amount of people that approach me, and brands that are like, 'I'd love to work with you, but we’re just scared of the backlash.'
Bonnie Blue Is 'Not A Soulless 18-Year-Old Eater'
Blue is hopeful that her tamer, more brand-friendly behind-the-scenes content could help the public's and brands' perception of her, saying that she has already seen a difference since she opened the account.
She told her followers: "The BTS account is definitely helping with showing that I’m not this soulless, 18-year-old eater."
The BTS content she posts mainly comprises Blue doing menial tasks like drinking coffee, getting her hair done, and hanging out with her dog.
Despite the shift to a more stripped-back type of video, she is not planning on reining in her viral sex stunts and warns that many of her new fans may be upset by a return to her usual antics.
Bonnie Blue's Fake Pregnancy
In a recent video in which she teased an apparently "disgusting" stunt involving "members of the public," Blue admitted that she is "actually scared it's going to put some of my BTS followers off."
As Radar recently reported, the adult content creator has finally admitted the truth behind her viral pregnancy claim... and it was all for attention.
After weeks of speculation, Blue revealed her supposed baby bump was fake, confirming critics' suspicions that the entire saga was a calculated stunt.
Blue exposed the hoax in a social media video posted March 31.
"So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait," she said at the time, according to the Mirror.
"Because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million ($1.3 million) better off."
Filmed at a luxury villa in Mexico, the influencer cradled a clearly visible silicone bump strapped to her torso before blowing a kiss to viewers.
The stunt traces back to February, when Blue claimed she was pregnant following a headline-grabbing "breeding mission," where she allegedly slept with 400 men at a lavish London mansion owned by convicted fraudster Lord Davenport.
The same location was previously tied to her claim of sleeping with more than 1,000 men – a so-called "world record" that also sparked controversy online.