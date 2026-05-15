Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Insists Sick Sex Stunts 'Not Setting Women Back' in New Confession While Claiming 'Big Brands' are Desperate to Work With Her — But Fear Backlash

Bonnie Blue was charged after simulating an adult act outside of the Indonesian embassy.
Source: @bonniebluelinks/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue has hit back at critics who have accused the adult content creator of 'setting women back' with her sick stunts.

May 15 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Adult star Bonnie Blue has hit back at critics who claim her outrageous sex stunts are "setting women back," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The X-Rated Brit believes the only person impacted by her antics is herself.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Only Person Affected By What I Do Is Me'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Bonnie Blue was deported from Bali for allegedly filming adult content.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Blue took to TikTok to hit back at her naysayers.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue, real name Tia Billinger, claims to have bedded 1,000 men in 24 hours, leading to accusations she's "normalizing exploitation."

Addressing her naysayers directly on TikTok, she said: "A lot of comments I used to get is I’m setting women back in general. I’m not, and I’ve never believed that.

"The only person affected by what I do is me."

According to the 27-year-old, the explicit nature of her videos has meant that brands choose to stay away from her, fearing that any partnership could bring them into disrepute.

She explained, "So many people are scared to touch me. The amount of people that approach me, and brands that are like, 'I'd love to work with you, but we’re just scared of the backlash.'

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue Is 'Not A Soulless 18-Year-Old Eater'

Bonnie Blue is known for the shocking stunts pulled in her adult content.
Source: @bonniebluelinks/INSTAGRAM

The Brit claims her new brand-friendly content has attracted fresh fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue is hopeful that her tamer, more brand-friendly behind-the-scenes content could help the public's and brands' perception of her, saying that she has already seen a difference since she opened the account.

She told her followers: "The BTS account is definitely helping with showing that I’m not this soulless, 18-year-old eater."

The BTS content she posts mainly comprises Blue doing menial tasks like drinking coffee, getting her hair done, and hanging out with her dog.

Despite the shift to a more stripped-back type of video, she is not planning on reining in her viral sex stunts and warns that many of her new fans may be upset by a return to her usual antics.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's Fake Pregnancy

Bonnie Blue teased that she would not show up to court on April 22.
Source: MEGA

Blue fears her latest 'disgusting' stunt will lose new followers she's gained.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson

Scott Peterson's Bid to Overturn Murder Conviction Denied by Judge — Following Killer's Emotional Plea for Freedom Decades After Wife Laci and Unborn Son's Deaths  

Photo of Ryan Lochte

'They're All Clowns': Ryan Lochte Fires Back After Being Dragged For Looking 'Unrecognizable' in Video Announcing New Gig

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent video in which she teased an apparently "disgusting" stunt involving "members of the public," Blue admitted that she is "actually scared it's going to put some of my BTS followers off."

As Radar recently reported, the adult content creator has finally admitted the truth behind her viral pregnancy claim... and it was all for attention.

After weeks of speculation, Blue revealed her supposed baby bump was fake, confirming critics' suspicions that the entire saga was a calculated stunt.

Blue exposed the hoax in a social media video posted March 31.

"So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait," she said at the time, according to the Mirror.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @onlybonnieblue/instagram

Blue recently came clean about pregnancy hoax.

"Because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million ($1.3 million) better off."

Filmed at a luxury villa in Mexico, the influencer cradled a clearly visible silicone bump strapped to her torso before blowing a kiss to viewers.

The stunt traces back to February, when Blue claimed she was pregnant following a headline-grabbing "breeding mission," where she allegedly slept with 400 men at a lavish London mansion owned by convicted fraudster Lord Davenport.

The same location was previously tied to her claim of sleeping with more than 1,000 men – a so-called "world record" that also sparked controversy online.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.