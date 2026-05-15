EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Twiddling His Knobs — How Exiled Ex-Prince is 'Pouring Out His Rage By Obsessively Playing Brutal War Game in Hiding'

The insider added: "For someone who once enjoyed all the privileges and prestige that came with being at the center of royal life, the contrast with his current reality is almost surreal. Andrew's social world has shrunk dramatically, and there's a strong feeling among those around him that he now hides from public life because he knows his reputation has been permanently destroyed.

"These games and simulations he loves have become a form of emotional escape for him. In those fantasy environments, he can temporarily forget the humiliation, scandal and public hostility that define his real-world image now. It's almost as though he's retreating into controlled digital scenarios because they feel safer and more manageable than facing the reality of what his life has become."

Windsor's increasingly secluded life was briefly disrupted earlier this month after an alarming incident near Sandringham. Norfolk Police confirmed officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm on May 6 following reports of a man behaving in an intimidating manner while the former prince was walking his dogs.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon."

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson, has since been charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior to harass someone or cause alarm or distress. One charge reportedly relates to an alleged incident the previous day.

Jenkinson has been released on conditional bail and ordered not to enter Norfolk, contact Mountbatten-Windsor directly or indirectly, or travel within 500 meters of five major royal estates.