EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Accused of 'Kicking His Own Dog in the Head' After He Was Hit With Staff Bullying Allegations

Andrew, 66, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles due to his longstanding friendship with late pedophile Epstein, is the subject of fresh allegations contained in royal biographer Andrew Lownie's latest book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The ex-Prince Andrew has been accused of kicking one of his own dogs in the head during a royal shooting party, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the claim threatens to deepen scrutiny around the disgraced duke's behavior following years of controversy over bullying allegations and his links with Jeffrey Epstein .

The disgraced duke reacted furiously after his Labrador (not pictured) grabbed a guest's snack.

It alleges that during a pheasant shoot at the Sandringham estate, Andrew violently reacted after one of his Labradors grabbed a sausage roll from a guest's hand.

The claims come after years of accusations surrounding Andrew's temperament and treatment of palace staff, including allegations he created a toxic atmosphere for aides while serving as a senior working royal.

One source said the dog allegation reinforced long-standing concerns about Andrew's behavior behind closed doors.

The insider added, "Stories about Andrew losing his temper or treating staff and people around him poorly have circulated for years within royal circles. What makes these allegations especially damaging is that they involve an animal and suggest a level of aggression many people will find deeply disturbing."

Another source noted: "The duke's reputation was already in ruins because of the Epstein scandal. But claims involving cruelty toward a dog strike a different emotional chord with the public and risk further hardening perceptions of him as entitled, volatile, and lacking self-awareness."