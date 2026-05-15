EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Accused of 'Kicking His Own Dog in the Head' After He Was Hit With Staff Bullying Allegations
May 15 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
The ex-Prince Andrew has been accused of kicking one of his own dogs in the head during a royal shooting party, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the claim threatens to deepen scrutiny around the disgraced duke's behavior following years of controversy over bullying allegations and his links with Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, 66, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles due to his longstanding friendship with late pedophile Epstein, is the subject of fresh allegations contained in royal biographer Andrew Lownie's latest book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.
Ex-Prince Andrew Dog Abuse Claims Spark Fresh Outrage
It alleges that during a pheasant shoot at the Sandringham estate, Andrew violently reacted after one of his Labradors grabbed a sausage roll from a guest's hand.
The claims come after years of accusations surrounding Andrew's temperament and treatment of palace staff, including allegations he created a toxic atmosphere for aides while serving as a senior working royal.
One source said the dog allegation reinforced long-standing concerns about Andrew's behavior behind closed doors.
The insider added, "Stories about Andrew losing his temper or treating staff and people around him poorly have circulated for years within royal circles. What makes these allegations especially damaging is that they involve an animal and suggest a level of aggression many people will find deeply disturbing."
Another source noted: "The duke's reputation was already in ruins because of the Epstein scandal. But claims involving cruelty toward a dog strike a different emotional chord with the public and risk further hardening perceptions of him as entitled, volatile, and lacking self-awareness."
Royal Biographer Details Alleged Sandringham Incident
In the book, Lownie described the alleged encounter in detail.
He writes: "Mid-morning, everyone gathered for hot soup and sausage rolls. The guest was standing next to Andrew, who had his Labrador by his side."
Lownie then alleged: "Suddenly the dog leapt and snatched the guest's sausage roll from his hand, causing him to laugh."
According to the author, Andrew then allegedly "kicked the dog in the head, leaving her whimpering on the ground."
Lownie claimed the shocked guest immediately confronted the duke, telling him: "That is the most disgusting thing that you have just done to your beautiful dog. You should be ashamed of yourself!"
The biographer alleged Andrew responded furiously.
He wrote: "(Expletive) off,' Andrew retorted. 'It is none of your business, and I will do precisely what I want to MY dogs.'"
Prince Philip Allegedly Backed Criticism Of Andrew
According to Lownie, the confrontation drew quiet support from others attending the gathering.
He claimed several members of the shooting party gave the guest approving gestures after he challenged Andrew.
The author further alleged Prince Philip later privately endorsed the criticism of his son.
Lownie wrote Philip said: "What you said to my son today was absolutely right, and Her Majesty and I fully agree with what you said. Andrew needs a good scolding from time to time."
The allegations emerge as Andrew continues living in isolation following his exile from royal life.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Andrew assumed care of the monarch's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, which were moved to Royal Lodge before later relocating with him to Sandringham.
Earlier this year, Andrew was kicked out of the $40million Royal Lodge after being stripped of remaining royal privileges, with King Charles relocating him first to Wood Farm Cottage and later to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate.
The duke recently made headlines again after an incident involving a masked man allegedly confronting and chasing him while he walked his dogs near his Norfolk home.
Alex Jenkinson, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of using threatening or abusive behavior with intent to cause fear or provoke violence.
Reports suggest Andrew may personally give evidence during the case.