Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Scott Peterson's Bid to Overturn Murder Conviction Denied by Judge — Following Killer's Emotional Plea for Freedom Decades After Wife Laci and Unborn Son's Deaths  

Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson
Source: MEGA

Convicted killer Scott Peterson went before a judge to turnover his conviction in the murder of his wife and unborn child.

May 15 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Convicted killer Scott Peterson has suffered another devastating courtroom loss after a California judge denied his latest desperate bid to overturn his infamous murder conviction more than two decades after the shocking deaths of wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to reports, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill rejected Peterson’s third habeas corpus petition in a sweeping 116-page ruling that denied all 14 claims raised by his legal team.

Article continues below advertisement

Denied All 14 Claims Raised By Legal Team

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Scott Peterson
Source: MEGA

Peterson, 53, is currently serving life without the possibility of parole for the 2002 murders.

Article continues below advertisement

Peterson, 53, is currently serving life without the possibility of parole for the 2002 murders that captivated the nation and turned him into one of America’s most notorious convicted killers.

The latest legal effort backed by the Los Angeles Innocence Project attempted to argue "actual innocence" while reviving controversial theories suggesting neighborhood burglars may have been responsible for Laci’s disappearance and death.

But the judge reportedly dismantled the arguments, ruling the evidence presented was not truly new and instead largely repeated theories already litigated throughout Peterson’s original trial and years of appeals.

Article continues below advertisement

Peterson Accused of Recycling Old Arguments

Scott Peterson in San Quentin State Prison
Source: MEGA

attorneys had been aggressively pushing to present what they described as new evidence tied to alternate suspect theories and burglary-related claims.

Article continues below advertisement

In a blistering response following the ruling, Stanislaus County District Attorney Jeff Laugero said the court’s decision proved "once again, the process worked," while accusing Peterson’s team of recycling old arguments already rejected by multiple courts.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Peterson’s attorneys had been aggressively pushing to present what they described as new evidence tied to alternate suspect theories and burglary-related claims as part of the latest attempt to win him a new trial.

Radar also previously revealed Judge Hill had already signaled skepticism over Peterson's renewed evidence push before ultimately shutting down the request altogether.

Article continues below advertisement

Accused of Murdering His Wife and Unborn Child

Scott and Laci
Source: NETFLIX

Prosecutors argued he murdered his pregnant wife before dumping her body into the San Francisco Bay,

Article continues below advertisement

The disgraced former fertilizer salesman was convicted in 2004 after prosecutors argued he murdered his pregnant wife before dumping her body into the San Francisco Bay, where he had claimed to be fishing alone on Christmas Eve in 2002, the same day Laci vanished.

Months later, the remains of both Laci and unborn Conner were discovered near the bay, devastating the nation and intensifying scrutiny surrounding Peterson’s behavior during the investigation, including revelations about his extramarital affair.

Peterson was originally sentenced to death, but the California Supreme Court overturned the death penalty portion of the case in 2020 over jury selection issues.

However, the murder conviction itself remained intact.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Ryan Lochte

'They're All Clowns': Ryan Lochte Fires Back After Being Dragged For Looking 'Unrecognizable' in Video Announcing New Gig

Photo of Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's Third Rape Trial Ends in Mistrial as Jury Unable to Reach Unanimous Verdict — After Accuser 'Relived Unthinkably Painful Experiences in Front of Strangers'

Article continues below advertisement

Peterson Continues Filing Appeals

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Scott Peterson
Source: MEGA

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has vowed to continue fighting for Peterson despite the crushing setback and is reportedly expected to appeal the latest ruling.

Since then, Peterson has continued filing appeals, discovery requests, DNA motions and habeas petitions in a relentless attempt to secure freedom from prison.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has vowed to continue fighting for Peterson despite the crushing setback and is reportedly expected to appeal the latest ruling.

Peterson still has another pending appeal tied to alleged juror misconduct, though legal experts have repeatedly warned his chances of ever walking free remain extremely slim.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.