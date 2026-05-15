Scott Peterson's Bid to Overturn Murder Conviction Denied by Judge — Following Killer's Emotional Plea for Freedom Decades After Wife Laci and Unborn Son's Deaths
May 15 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
Convicted killer Scott Peterson has suffered another devastating courtroom loss after a California judge denied his latest desperate bid to overturn his infamous murder conviction more than two decades after the shocking deaths of wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill rejected Peterson’s third habeas corpus petition in a sweeping 116-page ruling that denied all 14 claims raised by his legal team.
Denied All 14 Claims Raised By Legal Team
Peterson, 53, is currently serving life without the possibility of parole for the 2002 murders that captivated the nation and turned him into one of America’s most notorious convicted killers.
The latest legal effort backed by the Los Angeles Innocence Project attempted to argue "actual innocence" while reviving controversial theories suggesting neighborhood burglars may have been responsible for Laci’s disappearance and death.
But the judge reportedly dismantled the arguments, ruling the evidence presented was not truly new and instead largely repeated theories already litigated throughout Peterson’s original trial and years of appeals.
Peterson Accused of Recycling Old Arguments
In a blistering response following the ruling, Stanislaus County District Attorney Jeff Laugero said the court’s decision proved "once again, the process worked," while accusing Peterson’s team of recycling old arguments already rejected by multiple courts.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Peterson’s attorneys had been aggressively pushing to present what they described as new evidence tied to alternate suspect theories and burglary-related claims as part of the latest attempt to win him a new trial.
Radar also previously revealed Judge Hill had already signaled skepticism over Peterson's renewed evidence push before ultimately shutting down the request altogether.
Accused of Murdering His Wife and Unborn Child
The disgraced former fertilizer salesman was convicted in 2004 after prosecutors argued he murdered his pregnant wife before dumping her body into the San Francisco Bay, where he had claimed to be fishing alone on Christmas Eve in 2002, the same day Laci vanished.
Months later, the remains of both Laci and unborn Conner were discovered near the bay, devastating the nation and intensifying scrutiny surrounding Peterson’s behavior during the investigation, including revelations about his extramarital affair.
Peterson was originally sentenced to death, but the California Supreme Court overturned the death penalty portion of the case in 2020 over jury selection issues.
However, the murder conviction itself remained intact.
Peterson Continues Filing Appeals
Since then, Peterson has continued filing appeals, discovery requests, DNA motions and habeas petitions in a relentless attempt to secure freedom from prison.
The Los Angeles Innocence Project has vowed to continue fighting for Peterson despite the crushing setback and is reportedly expected to appeal the latest ruling.
Peterson still has another pending appeal tied to alleged juror misconduct, though legal experts have repeatedly warned his chances of ever walking free remain extremely slim.