Scott Peterson's Bid to Overturn Murder Conviction Denied by Judge — Following Killer's Emotional Plea for Freedom Decades After Wife Laci and Unborn Son's Deaths  

Peterson, 53, is currently serving life without the possibility of parole for the 2002 murders that captivated the nation and turned him into one of America’s most notorious convicted killers.

The latest legal effort backed by the Los Angeles Innocence Project attempted to argue "actual innocence" while reviving controversial theories suggesting neighborhood burglars may have been responsible for Laci’s disappearance and death.

But the judge reportedly dismantled the arguments, ruling the evidence presented was not truly new and instead largely repeated theories already litigated throughout Peterson’s original trial and years of appeals.