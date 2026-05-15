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Home > Celebrity > Britney Spears

Britney Spears Captured Buying Booze in Liquor Store Before Allegedly 'Seen Barking and Carrying Knife' in Restaurant

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was captured buying booze in liquor store before her chaotic evening inside Los Angeles restaurant.

May 15 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears was captured stocking up in a liquor store before her disturbing behavior inside a Los Angeles restaurant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pop star, 44, was seen in CCTV footage striding into Wines of the World in Sherman Oaks with two companions.

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Britney Spears Grabs Large Alcoholic Drink

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Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The singer took a large can of alcoholic Twisted Tea from the cooler.

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Making her way down the liquor aisle, Spears paused in front of a cooler before grabbing a large can of alcoholic Twisted Tea.

At the counter, the pop star launched into a little dance while her companions stacked items on the register, with Spears adding a pack of cinnamon-flavored Trident gum to the haul.

It is not known who the drink was bought for, but as seen in the footage obtained by The Daily Mail, Spears reached into her purse to pay in cash before her male companion chipped in with a card. He then put the can into a brown paper bag.

The trio, also said to include a female assistant to Spears, then exited and hopped into a black SUV.

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Diners Stunned By Bizarre Behavior

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Witnesses claim Spears yelled during dinner and began barking during conversations.

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As Radar reported, the Toxic singer later sparked concern in the L.A. restaurant, with eyewitnesses claiming the hitmaker was yelling, barking, and walking around with a knife in hand.

According to a report, Spears was dining at the Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks alongside a man and woman when the evening allegedly spiraled into bizarre behavior that left diners stunned.

Witnesses claimed Spears, who only recently left rehab, sparked by her DUI arrest in March, raised her voice repeatedly throughout the dinner, with some patrons alleging she began "barking" during conversations at the table. One eyewitness reportedly described the atmosphere as "chaotic" and "kind of sad."

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picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Staff members asked members of her party to put out her cigarette.

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The situation allegedly escalated when Spears was seen walking near other tables while still holding a knife from her meal, sparking fear among nearby diners who worried someone could accidentally get hurt.

Sources close to the situation reportedly believed the entertainer may have forgotten she was carrying it.

At another point during the outing, Spears allegedly lit a cigarette inside the restaurant near the entrance, prompting staff members to intervene and ask someone in her party to have her put it out.

Spears reportedly ordered a burger and fries but barely touched the meal, according to insiders, who claimed she mostly picked at the fries before leaving behind a messy table littered with food and crumpled items.

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'It Needs to Stop Now'

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picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears' rep claimed the saga was 'blown out of proportion.'

Despite the alleged commotion, several customers reportedly did not realize the Grammy winner was even inside the restaurant until after she left, when the incident quickly became the talk of the venue. Spears was later escorted home by security, according to TMZ.

In a bid to explain the mom-of-two’s actions, her representative said: "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors.

"At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half."

The rep continued, "This (is a) constant attack on everything that she does, and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous, and it needs to stop now."

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