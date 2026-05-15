Britney Spears Captured Buying Booze in Liquor Store Before Allegedly 'Seen Barking and Carrying Knife' in Restaurant

Making her way down the liquor aisle, Spears paused in front of a cooler before grabbing a large can of alcoholic Twisted Tea.

At the counter, the pop star launched into a little dance while her companions stacked items on the register, with Spears adding a pack of cinnamon-flavored Trident gum to the haul.

It is not known who the drink was bought for, but as seen in the footage obtained by The Daily Mail, Spears reached into her purse to pay in cash before her male companion chipped in with a card. He then put the can into a brown paper bag.

The trio, also said to include a female assistant to Spears, then exited and hopped into a black SUV.