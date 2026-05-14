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Home > Celebrity > Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Disturbing Behavior Sparks Fresh Fears — Troubled Singer Allegedly 'Seen Barking and Carrying Knife' in Restaurant Weeks After Leaving Rehab 

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears disturbing behavior sparks fresh fears.

May 14 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

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Pop icon Britney Spears sparked concern during an allegedly chaotic late-night outing at a Los Angeles-area restaurant with eyewitnesses claiming the singer was yelling, barking and walking around with a knife in hand while dining with friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a report, the singer was dining Wednesday night at the Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks alongside a man and woman when the evening allegedly spiraled into bizarre behavior that left diners stunned.

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Chaotic Late-Night for Spears

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Witnesses claim Britney yelled during dinner and began barking during conversations.

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Witnesses claimed the Toxic singer raised her voice repeatedly throughout the dinner, with some patrons alleging she began "barking" during conversations at the table. One eyewitness reportedly described the atmosphere as "chaotic" and "kind of sad."

The situation allegedly escalated when Spears was seen walking near other tables while still holding a knife from her meal, sparking fear among nearby diners who worried someone could accidentally get hurt.

Sources close to the situation reportedly believed the singer may have simply forgotten she was carrying it.

At another point during the outing, Spears allegedly lit a cigarette inside the restaurant near the entrance, prompting staff members to intervene and ask someone in her party to have her put it out.

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Weeks After DUI Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Several customers reportedly did not realize Britney was even inside the restaurant until after she left.

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The singer reportedly ordered a burger and fries but barely touched the meal, according to insiders, who claimed she mostly picked at the fries before leaving behind a messy table littered with food and crumpled items.

Despite the alleged commotion, several customers reportedly did not realize the Grammy winner was even inside the restaurant until after she left, when the incident quickly became the talk of the venue. Spears was later escorted home by security, according to TMZ.

The troubling claims come just weeks after Spears resolved her highly publicized DUI case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the pop star avoided prison time after pleading guilty to a lesser "wet reckless" offense stemming from her March DUI arrest.

Under the terms of the deal, Spears was placed on probation and ordered to continue mental health and substance abuse treatment.

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Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney is fueling concern among fans, especially after previously shared knife-dancing videos on social media.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed the singer agreed to meet regularly with both a psychologist and psychiatrist as part of the agreement following the arrest, which insiders allegedly described as a wake-up call for the troubled star.

The singer’s recent struggles have continued fueling concern among fans, especially after Spears previously shared knife-dancing videos on social media that sparked widespread backlash and wellness fears online. Spears has also reportedly faced growing family tensions, with sources claiming her sons have distanced themselves amid ongoing concerns surrounding her behavior.

As of Thursday afternoon, Spears' rep said to Just Jared regarding the allegations: "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors.

"At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.

"This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person.

"This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."

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