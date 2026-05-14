Britney Spears' Disturbing Behavior Sparks Fresh Fears — Troubled Singer Allegedly 'Seen Barking and Carrying Knife' in Restaurant Weeks After Leaving Rehab 

Witnesses claimed the Toxic singer raised her voice repeatedly throughout the dinner, with some patrons alleging she began "barking" during conversations at the table. One eyewitness reportedly described the atmosphere as "chaotic" and "kind of sad."

The situation allegedly escalated when Spears was seen walking near other tables while still holding a knife from her meal, sparking fear among nearby diners who worried someone could accidentally get hurt.

Sources close to the situation reportedly believed the singer may have simply forgotten she was carrying it.

At another point during the outing, Spears allegedly lit a cigarette inside the restaurant near the entrance, prompting staff members to intervene and ask someone in her party to have her put it out.