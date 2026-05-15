EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Mocked as 'Henpecked Househusband' Over Meghan Markle's Latest 'Manly' Career Move 'To Keep Their $6M-a-Year Lifestyle Afloat'

According to sources familiar with the couple's finances, the Sussexes require at least $6million annually to cover operating costs, including roughly $3million for private security and mortgage payments on their sprawling mansion, now valued at $29million.

As Markle continues pushing deeper into lifestyle branding, fashion partnerships, and investment ventures, insiders told us Harry's focus on philanthropy and charitable work has created an increasingly lopsided dynamic behind the scenes.

A source said: "There's definitely a growing perception among some influential people in Hollywood and Montecito that Meghan has become the real commercial engine behind the Sussex brand while Harry has slowly shifted into more of a supporting role within the marriage.

"Meghan is the one relentlessly building connections, attending elite networking events, cultivating billionaire friendships, and aggressively expanding business ventures, whereas Harry's focus remains rooted in charity work and passion projects that may carry emotional importance and public goodwill but don't necessarily generate the kind of massive revenue their lifestyle requires."

The insider continued, "People around them joke that Harry has gone from being the royal family's 'spare' to effectively becoming a stay-at-home, henpecked Montecito house husband because Meghan now appears to be steering the direction of their public image, finances, and long-term strategy.

"There's this sense that she's operating like a Silicon Valley entrepreneur or Hollywood executive while Harry increasingly exists on the sidelines supporting her ambitions rather than driving his own."