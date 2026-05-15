EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Mocked as 'Henpecked Househusband' Over Meghan Markle's Latest 'Manly' Career Move 'To Keep Their $6M-a-Year Lifestyle Afloat'
May 15 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is being mocked as a "henpecked househusband" as Meghan Markle aggressively expands her business empire and increasingly emerges as the couple's primary earner amid mounting financial pressures for the pair in California.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be facing soaring expenses while maintaining their high-profile lifestyle in Montecito, where they live with children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, four.
'House Husband' Prince Harry
According to sources familiar with the couple's finances, the Sussexes require at least $6million annually to cover operating costs, including roughly $3million for private security and mortgage payments on their sprawling mansion, now valued at $29million.
As Markle continues pushing deeper into lifestyle branding, fashion partnerships, and investment ventures, insiders told us Harry's focus on philanthropy and charitable work has created an increasingly lopsided dynamic behind the scenes.
A source said: "There's definitely a growing perception among some influential people in Hollywood and Montecito that Meghan has become the real commercial engine behind the Sussex brand while Harry has slowly shifted into more of a supporting role within the marriage.
"Meghan is the one relentlessly building connections, attending elite networking events, cultivating billionaire friendships, and aggressively expanding business ventures, whereas Harry's focus remains rooted in charity work and passion projects that may carry emotional importance and public goodwill but don't necessarily generate the kind of massive revenue their lifestyle requires."
The insider continued, "People around them joke that Harry has gone from being the royal family's 'spare' to effectively becoming a stay-at-home, henpecked Montecito house husband because Meghan now appears to be steering the direction of their public image, finances, and long-term strategy.
"There's this sense that she's operating like a Silicon Valley entrepreneur or Hollywood executive while Harry increasingly exists on the sidelines supporting her ambitions rather than driving his own."
Prince Harry Branded 'Henpecked' In Montecito
The insider added, "Friends of the couple think it is unfair to mock Harry as henpecked and think that's rooted in sexist assumptions about ambitious women, but there's no question that Harry's identity has changed dramatically since leaving royal life.
"He was once viewed as this rebellious, independent prince determined to break free from palace constraints and forge his own path, but now many observers see him as being almost entirely absorbed into Meghan's celebrity-business universe.
The source explained, "She's become the public-facing strategist constantly launching projects, monetizing opportunities, and managing relationships with powerful investors and media figures, while Harry appears far quieter and less commercially engaged. That imbalance has fueled a perception in some circles that Meghan is firmly in control of the couple's direction and Harry is simply along for the ride."
Meghan Markle Expands Business Empire
Markle has recently intensified efforts to expand her commercial profile following the collapse of her partnership with Netflix over her lifestyle brand As Ever. Earlier this year, it emerged that her accompanying series, With Love, Meghan, would not return for a third season.
Last month, Markle also joined AI-powered fashion platform OneOff as both an investor and featured personality, allowing followers to shop curated versions of her wardrobe while earning her a percentage of sales.
According to company figures, more than two dozen items connected to Markle's recent Australian tour sold out after being featured on the platform.
Markle's business expansion has also been bolstered by a powerful network of wealthy female allies, including Lauren Sánchez and IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima.
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Meanwhile, Harry has continued focusing largely on charitable work, including the Invictus Games, alongside his ongoing role with Silicon Valley mental health company BetterUp, where he reportedly earns around $1million annually as "chief impact officer."
But questions have persisted over the exact nature of Harry's role at the company after former employees reportedly described his day-to-day responsibilities as involving "zero things" during a difficult financial period for the startup.
The Sussexes are now preparing to return to Britain in July for a one-year countdown event ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, provided UK authorities agree to security arrangements for the family during the visit.