EXCLUSIVE: Charlie's Plastic Angels! Radar Reveals Which of the Stars Has Had Work Done After Show's Reunion
April 28 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
All eyes were on Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd – aka Charlie's Angels – when they reunited at the PaleyFest TV festival in L.A. on April 6, but RadarOnline.com can reveal not everyone liked what they saw.
"Each actress seemed to have a lot of work done," said an insider. "And the results were hit and miss."
Given the buzz, RadarOnline.com submitted images of the former femmes fatales to a battery of plastic surgeons, who were unanimous in concluding that all three of the actresses went under the knife at some point.
Facelift Claims
Dr. Yoel Shahar of NaturalLookInstitute.com told RadarOnline.com he believes each star had a facelift – but Smith's work is by far the best.
He called Jackson's work "amateurish" and concedes while Ladd's nip/tucks are "decent," the overall effect is hurt by "overly aggressive liposuction" on her jowls.
Shahar, who has not treated the stars, also said Jackson's eyelids were "unsuccessfully" raised to create a "cat's eye effect."
"It works if you do it right," he said, "but they pulled more on the left side than the right. They're asymmetric now."
Very 'Youthful' Appearance
In Smith's case, Shahar said with her left cheek's "golf ball-sized" mound of filler, although "she seems to have gone to the best surgeon [of the three]."
Like Shahar, Dr. James Goggin thinks Smith, 80, has had the best work. He believes she's had a facelift, a necklift, a temporal brow lift and volume optimization with fat grafting or fillers to the midface and lips.
"She looks very youthful for her age," he told RadarOnline.com.
Goggin, who also has not treated the actresses, suspects Jackson has had a brow lift, a facelift and a necklift; and Ladd, a facelift, a necklift, a midface lift, upper and lower blepharoplasty (skin removal from eyelids), as well as volume enhancement with fat or filler.
'Exceptionally Controlled' Work
Dr. Ramtin Kassir believes the trio, who are not his patients, have had Botox to soften movement and conservative filler to maintain shape.
He calls Smith's work "exceptionally controlled."
Sources said Jackson, 77, and Ladd, 74, clashed after Ladd replaced Farrah Fawcett – who died of anal cancer in 2009 – on the show in 1977, so "it must burn Kate up that Cheryl looks so much better than her now," shared an insider.
"I'm sure they've moved on to some degree, but if you don't think they're silently judging, you're kidding yourself."