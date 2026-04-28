EXCLUSIVE: Charlie's Plastic Angels! Radar Reveals Which of the Stars Has Had Work Done After Show's Reunion

All eyes were on Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd – aka Charlie's Angels – when they reunited at the PaleyFest TV festival in L.A. on April 6, but RadarOnline.com can reveal not everyone liked what they saw.

"Each actress seemed to have a lot of work done," said an insider. "And the results were hit and miss."

Given the buzz, RadarOnline.com submitted images of the former femmes fatales to a battery of plastic surgeons, who were unanimous in concluding that all three of the actresses went under the knife at some point.