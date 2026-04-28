Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Charlie's Angels
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie's Plastic Angels! Radar Reveals Which of the Stars Has Had Work Done After Show's Reunion

charlies angels stars plastic surgery reveal reunion
Source: MEGA

'Charlie's Angels' stars face plastic surgery scrutiny as reunion reveals who had work done.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 28 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

All eyes were on Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd – aka Charlie's Angels – when they reunited at the PaleyFest TV festival in L.A. on April 6, but RadarOnline.com can reveal not everyone liked what they saw.

"Each actress seemed to have a lot of work done," said an insider. "And the results were hit and miss."

Given the buzz, RadarOnline.com submitted images of the former femmes fatales to a battery of plastic surgeons, who were unanimous in concluding that all three of the actresses went under the knife at some point.

Article continues below advertisement

Facelift Claims

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Dr. Yoel Shahar said Jaclyn Smith's facelift work stands out while criticizing Kate Jackson and Cheryl Ladd's results.
Source: KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Dr. Yoel Shahar said Jaclyn Smith's facelift work stands out while criticizing Kate Jackson and Cheryl Ladd's results.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Yoel Shahar of NaturalLookInstitute.com told RadarOnline.com he believes each star had a facelift – but Smith's work is by far the best.

He called Jackson's work "amateurish" and concedes while Ladd's nip/tucks are "decent," the overall effect is hurt by "overly aggressive liposuction" on her jowls.

Shahar, who has not treated the stars, also said Jackson's eyelids were "unsuccessfully" raised to create a "cat's eye effect."

"It works if you do it right," he said, "but they pulled more on the left side than the right. They're asymmetric now."

Article continues below advertisement

Very 'Youthful' Appearance

Article continues below advertisement
Dr. James Goggin believes Smith underwent multiple procedures, including a facelift and necklift, calling her appearance youthful.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Dr. James Goggin believes Smith underwent multiple procedures, including a facelift and necklift, calling her appearance youthful.

Article continues below advertisement

In Smith's case, Shahar said with her left cheek's "golf ball-sized" mound of filler, although "she seems to have gone to the best surgeon [of the three]."

Like Shahar, Dr. James Goggin thinks Smith, 80, has had the best work. He believes she's had a facelift, a necklift, a temporal brow lift and volume optimization with fat grafting or fillers to the midface and lips.

"She looks very youthful for her age," he told RadarOnline.com.

Goggin, who also has not treated the actresses, suspects Jackson has had a brow lift, a facelift and a necklift; and Ladd, a facelift, a necklift, a midface lift, upper and lower blepharoplasty (skin removal from eyelids), as well as volume enhancement with fat or filler.

Article continues below advertisement

'Exceptionally Controlled' Work

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Michael Jackson's estate battle has intensified as Paris Jackson leads fight over $798M fortune dispute.

EXCLUSIVE: Battle Over Wacko's Estate Gets Bad — Radar Rips Lid Off Battle for Michael Jackson's $798M Fortune as His Daughter Paris Goes on Warpath

beckhams peltzes miami showdown brooklyn feud clash

EXCLUSIVE: Beckham V Peltz Family — Dueling Dynasties Set for Nasty Smackdown in Miami Amid Brooklyn Feud

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Dr. Ramtin Kassir described Smith's cosmetic work as 'exceptionally controlled' compared to Jackson and Ladd.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Dr. Ramtin Kassir described Smith's cosmetic work as 'exceptionally controlled' compared to Jackson and Ladd.

Dr. Ramtin Kassir believes the trio, who are not his patients, have had Botox to soften movement and conservative filler to maintain shape.

He calls Smith's work "exceptionally controlled."

Sources said Jackson, 77, and Ladd, 74, clashed after Ladd replaced Farrah Fawcett – who died of anal cancer in 2009 – on the show in 1977, so "it must burn Kate up that Cheryl looks so much better than her now," shared an insider.

"I'm sure they've moved on to some degree, but if you don't think they're silently judging, you're kidding yourself."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.