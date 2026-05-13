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EXCLUSIVE: Troubled Tiger Woods Desperate for Time Out — How Golf Icon is Putting Romance With Vanessa Trump on the Line to Work on Himself

Tiger Woods is allegedly stepping back from romance with Vanessa Trump to focus on himself.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods is allegedly stepping back from romance with Vanessa Trump to focus on himself.

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May 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Lead-footed links legend Tiger Woods is pumping the brakes on his romance with Vanessa Trump until he can get his life out of the rough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As readers know, the troubled golf great flipped his Land Rover on Jupiter Island in Florida on March 27. He was charged with a DUI after police found two hydrocodone pills in the 50-year-old's pants pocket.

He's now entered rehab again – in a desperate bid to resuscitate his career and his personal life.

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Tiger and Vanessa Facing Uncertainty

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Tiger Woods is allegedly reevaluating his romance with Vanessa Trump while undergoing rehab after his Florida DUI arrest.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Tiger Woods is allegedly reevaluating his romance with Vanessa Trump while undergoing rehab after his Florida DUI arrest.

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But both he and Vanessa, 48 – the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. – are nervous about what lies ahead for their relationship.

Sources said pals fear he could well give her the heave-ho once he gets out of rehab.

"Tiger is doing a ton of self-reflection, and it's become very apparent that his whole life needs to change from here on out," the source revealed.

"He loves Vanessa deeply," the source added.

In fact, before the accident, "he was following her around like a puppy dog and ready to propose to her."

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Tiger Slowing Romance After Rehab

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Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa, is allegedly standing by Woods as he focuses on sobriety and recovery in rehab.
Source: Chip Somodevilla - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa, is allegedly standing by Woods as he focuses on sobriety and recovery in rehab.

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"He's incredibly grateful that she's sticking by him during this nightmare, but now the thinking is that he'll want to pare things down and pump the brakes" once he gets out of rehab.

The source said Woods will want to focus on doing everything necessary to maintain his sobriety, including avoiding anything too stressful or intense.

And that could mean rethinking his romance with the former model and mom of five.

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Spending Time With His Kids

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An insider said Woods plans to prioritize time with his children, Sam and Charlie, during his recovery.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said Woods plans to prioritize time with his children, Sam and Charlie, during his recovery.

He'll also want to prioritize spending time with his kids, daughter Sam, now 18, and son Charlie, 17, shared the insider.

But any change in his relationship with Vanessa would be a hard pill for her to swallow, the insider said.

"But if it's what Tiger needs right now, she'll go along with it. She loves him and is desperate for them to make it in the long term."

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