EXCLUSIVE: Troubled Tiger Woods Desperate for Time Out — How Golf Icon is Putting Romance With Vanessa Trump on the Line to Work on Himself

Lead-footed links legend Tiger Woods is pumping the brakes on his romance with Vanessa Trump until he can get his life out of the rough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As readers know, the troubled golf great flipped his Land Rover on Jupiter Island in Florida on March 27. He was charged with a DUI after police found two hydrocodone pills in the 50-year-old's pants pocket.

He's now entered rehab again – in a desperate bid to resuscitate his career and his personal life.