'Ignorant' Roseanne Barr Faces Backlash After Admitting She Got Kicked Out of Granddaughter's Recital in Unhinged Rant — 'Very Despicable'

That response seemed to set Barr off, as she claimed, "I go, 'What, do you want me to chug it right here in front of you?"

"You are to go to your car and put that wine in the car with you, or you are not allowed back in here!" he allegedly demanded of the former Roseanne star.

Barr claimed she was trying to be funny, ranting about the guard, "'Cause he doesn't f------ get that it's me and that I'm a comedian, or that s--- was funnier than f--- so f--- you."

The incident prompted the former ABC star to say she's going to decamp from her home in the Texas Hill Country, where she lives with her son, Jake Pentland, and his family, and head to South Florida.

"I'm outta here, Texas, they're too f----ing stupid. They're dumb f------ers out here," Barr raged.

"I like West Palm Beach," she noted. "I'm considering going to Florida, where there are people from Cuba who have experienced the wonders of communism and hate the f--- out of it, so they're awake to the bulls---. And you know, I might do better down there."