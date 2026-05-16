'Ignorant' Roseanne Barr Faces Backlash After Admitting She Got Kicked Out of Granddaughter's Recital in Unhinged Rant — 'Very Despicable'
May 16 2026, Updated 3:15 p.m. ET
Roseanne Barr was seething with anger after she was kicked out of her granddaughter's recital, following her admission that she drank some wine and yelled at another patron, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 73-year-old comedian went on a long-winded rant outside the venue, going off about wanting to move from Texas to Florida while also complaining about "Communism."
Roseanne Barr's Wine Drama at Granddaughter's Recital
Barr explained in the Instagram live video how she "bought a fine bottle of wine at the wine store" during intermission and "sampled it, of course, just a nip."
"I came back, and they had already made me empty my entire purse into a plastic bag because my purse was too large and I might have a weapon," she explained. "So I emptied everything into the plastic bag, including my adult diapers — humiliating."
"Anyway, so I come in with the wine, and I go, 'Sir, I know you want to confiscate this wine, so would you just hold onto it for me until after the performance?"
Barr said she asked the security guard, who allegedly barked back, "Absolutely not!"
Roseanne Barr Threatening to Leave Texas Over the Incident
That response seemed to set Barr off, as she claimed, "I go, 'What, do you want me to chug it right here in front of you?"
"You are to go to your car and put that wine in the car with you, or you are not allowed back in here!" he allegedly demanded of the former Roseanne star.
Barr claimed she was trying to be funny, ranting about the guard, "'Cause he doesn't f------ get that it's me and that I'm a comedian, or that s--- was funnier than f--- so f--- you."
The incident prompted the former ABC star to say she's going to decamp from her home in the Texas Hill Country, where she lives with her son, Jake Pentland, and his family, and head to South Florida.
"I'm outta here, Texas, they're too f----ing stupid. They're dumb f------ers out here," Barr raged.
"I like West Palm Beach," she noted. "I'm considering going to Florida, where there are people from Cuba who have experienced the wonders of communism and hate the f--- out of it, so they're awake to the bulls---. And you know, I might do better down there."
Roseanne Barr Admits She's 'Damaged'
Barr then admitted to complaining about a "fat b------" in front of her at the recital after she couldn't see over his head, although she noted it was "rude" of her.
"I'm damaged, I admit it," she admitted before boasting, "And I drink too much, and I'm not gonna stop. I ain't gonna stop! I'm here to be prude, rude, and otherwise booed."
"You can go f--- yourself," she proclaimed. "I'm free! You can't get me in no burqa. F--- you!"
Roseanne Barr's Behavior Criticized as 'Ignorant' and 'Not Funny'
Even Barr's own fans were disgusted with her behavior.
"I loved Roseanne on her show and all, but I have more respect for my grandchildren to draw the attention on me or not filter my mouth and let it be their night, she missed out…drink at home if you have to drink or not even go maybe…love ya but truth," one person wrote in the comments of an X post showing the video.
"How sad she can’t make it through her grandkids' recital without having to chug some wine and follow the rules of the school," a second observed, while a third person said what she did was "ignorant, not funny."
However, a fourth person thought Barr was targeted, writing, "That’s really lousy and deliberate. I go to dance recitals often and have yet to be frisked. Such abuse of Republicans, very despicable imo."