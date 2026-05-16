EXCLUSIVE: Massive A-List Actor Sparks OCD Fears as He Admits Brutal Fallout From Ultra-Rare Health Condition

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 70-year-old Landman and Bad Santa actor spoke candidly about his highly controlled eating habits during an appearance on the " Howie Mandel Does Stuff " podcast, where he described living with multiple food allergies and ongoing stomach issues.

Billy Bob Thornton has sparked concern among fans after revealing the punishing dietary restrictions and obsessive food routines he follows due to a series of allergies and a rare blood type he believes has affected his digestive health.

Thornton said he avoids dairy, wheat, pork and beef, and has developed unusual eating combinations to cope with the limitations.

Sources close to the actor have now told us his intense focus on food and digestion has increasingly become part of his day-to-day life.

One insider said: "Billy Bob has spent years managing these health problems, and food has become something he has to think about constantly. People around him worry because the restrictions are so extreme.

"Friends sometimes joke about his unusual eating habits, but there is also concern that he has become hyper-fixated on what he can and cannot eat. It has prompted real fears he is suffering a form of food-related obsessive compulsive disorder."