EXCLUSIVE: Massive A-List Actor Sparks OCD Fears as He Admits Brutal Fallout From Ultra-Rare Health Condition
May 16 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Billy Bob Thornton has sparked concern among fans after revealing the punishing dietary restrictions and obsessive food routines he follows due to a series of allergies and a rare blood type he believes has affected his digestive health.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 70-year-old Landman and Bad Santa actor spoke candidly about his highly controlled eating habits during an appearance on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, where he described living with multiple food allergies and ongoing stomach issues.
Billy Bob Thornton Battles Extreme Diet Restrictions
Thornton said he avoids dairy, wheat, pork and beef, and has developed unusual eating combinations to cope with the limitations.
Sources close to the actor have now told us his intense focus on food and digestion has increasingly become part of his day-to-day life.
One insider said: "Billy Bob has spent years managing these health problems, and food has become something he has to think about constantly. People around him worry because the restrictions are so extreme.
"Friends sometimes joke about his unusual eating habits, but there is also concern that he has become hyper-fixated on what he can and cannot eat. It has prompted real fears he is suffering a form of food-related obsessive compulsive disorder."
Rare Blood Type Linked to Health Struggles
Speaking to podcast host Howie Mandel, Thornton linked some of his health problems to his AB-negative blood type, which he described as exceptionally uncommon.
He said: "Well, I'm allergic to wheat, dairy. I have type AB-negative blood, which is the rarest type in the world. It's, like, less than 1% of the population of the world has it.
"It means you have less digestive enzymes. That's one of the things that goes along with it."
Medical experts have disputed claims blood type determines digestive function, but Thornton insisted he has dealt with stomach issues for most of his life.
Star Relies on Restrictive Daily Food Habits
The actor said he grew up believing discomfort after eating was normal because of the symptoms he regularly experienced.
He said: "I just assumed everybody felt like s--- after they ate. I didn't know. But anyway, I can't have dairy, wheat… can't eat meat, like, you know, pork or beef or any of that stuff."
Mandel responded by joking: "You've just listed the entire pyramid."
Thornton then described the restrictive foods he now relies on daily, admitting his breakfast before the interview consisted only of blueberries and decaffeinated coffee.
He said: "But when I get home, it's, like, wide open.
"I'm going to have some gluten-free chips with some dairy-free cream cheese. So, I'm really looking forward to that."
Bizarre Snacks and the Hillbilly Bagel
Sources familiar with the actor said Thornton's dietary limitations have intensified during filming schedules and public appearances, where suitable food is often difficult to find.
One production insider said: "Billy Bob plans meals very carefully now because so many foods trigger reactions for him. At events or on set, he often ends up piecing together bizarre snacks simply because there are so few things he feels comfortable eating."
The conversation also turned to Thornton's unusual food pairings after Mandel recalled his son Alex eating bagels with cream cheese and ketchup while visiting Thornton's family home.
Thornton laughed and replied: "That's a hillbilly bagel."
The actor later described inventing another unconventional snack while attending a Landman event alongside co-star Sam Elliott, after discovering there was little he could safely eat backstage.
He said: "But in the middle of the cracker thing, they had some grapes. And I got a white grape. I'm like, 'Okay, so I'll be bored as hell with this.'
"And then I saw some spicy Dijon mustard and I thought, 'Now, I wonder.'
"It was one of the best things I ever had in my lifetime. So now it's become a thing for me."