Epstein Survivor Bursts Into Tears Over Her Identity Being Exposed in Bombshell Files — As the 'Rich and Powerful' Were 'Protected by Redactions'
May 13 2026, Updated 5:50 p.m. ET
A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein burst into tears at a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing as she revealed her identity as a victim had not been protected during the Trump administration's release of the files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, May 12, a young woman known only as "Roza," became emotional as she revealed her name had been exposed to the public hundreds of times, making it difficult to her to live her life out of the public eye.
'The Rich and Powerful Remain Protected by Redactions'
"I kept my identity protected as Jane Doe. I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times," she told the members of the congressional hearing as they continued their investigation into the late convicted sex offender.
The DOJ had previously claimed some documents had been delayed in being released so they could identify and appropriately redact victims' information.
"While the rich and powerful remain protected by redactions, my name was exposed to the world," Roza continued. "Now reporters from across the world contact me – I cannot live without looking over my shoulder."
Nancy Mace Calls Out Pam Bondi for Epstein Files 'Cover-Up'
This comes after several members of Congress have called out the current administration for the handling of the release of the Epstein files, from allegations of unfair redactions to accusations that
As Radar previously reported, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi "claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files," but "they have not."
"The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history," she insisted. "His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed."
"Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth," Mace added at the time. "Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Off
Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also broke with the Trump administration over the Epstein files.
In February, she ranted that "zero Epstein related arrest(s) and investigations" have happened "since the release of the files" in a post on social media.
Earlier this month, she also railed against Trump calling the Epstein files a "hoax."
"MAGA should never be told that a convicted pedophile and his circle of elite friends raping girls when they are 14 or 16 years old is a Democrat hoax," she said on X. "And I still can't believe I had to fight President Trump to release the Epstein files, and to this day no one has been arrested or held accountable."
"This was what killed MAGA," Greene continued. "I don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome, I have Trump Disappointment Syndrome."
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Pam Bondi Fired
Bondi was originally subpoenaed to appear in court on April 14 to answer questions on "possible mismanagement" of the release of the files.
However, after she was fired by President Trump, she refused to appear for testimony, claiming that she was not obligated to attend the deposition since she was no longer serving as the AG.
Her court date was later changed to May 29.