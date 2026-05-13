Epstein Survivor Bursts Into Tears Over Her Identity Being Exposed in Bombshell Files — As the 'Rich and Powerful' Were 'Protected by Redactions'

This comes after several members of Congress have called out the current administration for the handling of the release of the Epstein files, from allegations of unfair redactions to accusations that

As Radar previously reported, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi "claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files," but "they have not."

"The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history," she insisted. "His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed."

"Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth," Mace added at the time. "Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there."