Colin Jost Reveals Wild Pete Hegseth 'Pulp Fiction' Bible Verse Joke Was 'Rejected' by 'SNL' — Then It Unfolded in Real Life Two Weeks Later

"We were talking in the writers room, we were pitching ideas for one of the cold opens like two months ago. And I was like, ‘Would it be funny if Hegseth just did that bible verse that they have in Pulp Fiction," he recalled while speaking with host Jimmy Fallon.

However, as they got deeper into the topic, they decided that it would just be "too ridiculous" and would take up too much "time in the cold open," so they ultimately decided against it.

But to Jost's surprise, his idea wasn't as dead in the water as he thought.

"He for-real did it like two weeks later!" Jost exclaimed. "And I was like, ‘Well, the good news is, I’m being surveilled. So, that’s a relief.'"