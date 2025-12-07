Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's $280K Ferry Dream Crumbles — 'SNL' Duo's Friendship 'Sinks' Amid Lawsuit and Mounting Unpaid Bills
Dec. 7 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The grand plans of Saturday Night Live funnymen Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to make big bucks by turning an old Staten Island Ferry boat into an entertainment extravaganza have seemingly sunk – along with their friendship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pete and Colin’s Ferry Dreams Sink
The comics reportedly slammed down $280Gs for the 300-foot, 65,000-square-foot ship with plans "to have a lot of things," said an insider. "I think right now, we have six bars and two venues operated separately or combined. We have outdoor event space, we have ... two restaurants."
But as of now, the ferry sits rusting in its New York City harbor slip, its bright orange paint faded to pink.
The last time it was used was last year, when fashion bigwig Tommy Hilfiger reportedly rented it for an event.
Meanwhile, Davidson and Jost have been socked with a lawsuit by their legal eagles demanding $13,500 in unpaid fees while chalking up massive docking fees.
Friendship Left Crumbling
Now, sources said the pair's once-close friendship has hit the rocks and sunk.
"Something big happened and Colin is now refusing to be in the same building, let alone the same room as Pete," an insider said. "Colin doesn't want to be associated with Pete."