Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's $280K Ferry Dream Crumbles — 'SNL' Duo's Friendship 'Sinks' Amid Lawsuit and Mounting Unpaid Bills

The comics reportedly slammed down $280Gs for the 300-foot, 65,000-square-foot ship with plans "to have a lot of things," said an insider. "I think right now, we have six bars and two venues operated separately or combined. We have outdoor event space, we have ... two restaurants."

But as of now, the ferry sits rusting in its New York City harbor slip, its bright orange paint faded to pink.

The last time it was used was last year, when fashion bigwig Tommy Hilfiger reportedly rented it for an event.

Meanwhile, Davidson and Jost have been socked with a lawsuit by their legal eagles demanding $13,500 in unpaid fees while chalking up massive docking fees.