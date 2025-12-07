Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Pete Davidson
Exclusive

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's $280K Ferry Dream Crumbles — 'SNL' Duo's Friendship 'Sinks' Amid Lawsuit and Mounting Unpaid Bills

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's 280K ferry dream has collapsed as the 'SNL' duo faces lawsuits and debts.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's 280K ferry dream has collapsed as the 'SNL' duo faces lawsuits and debts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 7 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The grand plans of Saturday Night Live funnymen Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to make big bucks by turning an old Staten Island Ferry boat into an entertainment extravaganza have seemingly sunk – along with their friendship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pete and Colin’s Ferry Dreams Sink

Article continues below advertisement
Tommy Hilfiger's past event on the ferry contrasts with Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's stalled project.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Hilfiger's past event on the ferry contrasts with Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's stalled project.

Article continues below advertisement

The comics reportedly slammed down $280Gs for the 300-foot, 65,000-square-foot ship with plans "to have a lot of things," said an insider. "I think right now, we have six bars and two venues operated separately or combined. We have outdoor event space, we have ... two restaurants."

But as of now, the ferry sits rusting in its New York City harbor slip, its bright orange paint faded to pink.

The last time it was used was last year, when fashion bigwig Tommy Hilfiger reportedly rented it for an event.

Meanwhile, Davidson and Jost have been socked with a lawsuit by their legal eagles demanding $13,500 in unpaid fees while chalking up massive docking fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Friendship Left Crumbling

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
reba mcentires rex linns on set kissing sparks staff cringe

EXCLUSIVE: Get a Room! Reba McEntire's On-Set Makeout Sessions With Fiancé Rex Linn Leave Staff Members Cringing

lily allen revenge songs david harbour fetishes lies

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Allen Destroys Ex David Harbour in Brutal Diss Tracks – Leaving the Actor 'Humiliated' Over Revenge Songs Detailing 'Bizarre Fetishes and Betrayals'

Article continues below advertisement
Colin Jost's refusal to share space with Pete Davidson underscores the duo's fractured friendship.
Source: MEGA

Colin Jost's refusal to share space with Pete Davidson underscores the duo's fractured friendship.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Now, sources said the pair's once-close friendship has hit the rocks and sunk.

"Something big happened and Colin is now refusing to be in the same building, let alone the same room as Pete," an insider said. "Colin doesn't want to be associated with Pete."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.