For Pete's Sake: Hegseth's Cash Woes Revealed as the Army Forced to Make Drastic Cuts Despite Defense Sec. Begging for $1.5Trillion

According to ABC News, spending cuts have been made to make up for what a U.S. official described as a shortfall of between $4billion and $6 billion. The military budget has been pushed into the spotlight as the war in Iran heightens.

The notable cuts have led to severe consequences, including the cancellations of training courses and reduced aviation readiness. The drastic reductions have also reportedly led to cutting about half of the Army's budget and reducing pilot flight hours.

Several training programs and an artillery course that was scheduled to begin next week at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, have also been canned by the Army.

"Army commanders are taking all necessary measures to prioritize critical readiness and operational requirements, ensuring we operate responsibly within our currently enacted funding levels," Army spokesperson Col. Marty Meiners explained.