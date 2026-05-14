Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

For Pete's Sake: Hegseth's Cash Woes Revealed as the Army Forced to Make Drastic Cuts Despite Defense Sec. Begging for $1.5Trillion

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's budget crisis is not ending anytime soon.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 14 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Hegseth may have a major money problem, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Army has been forced to make big changes due to a budget shortfall, as the Secretary of Defense is begging for $1.5trillion in military funding.

The former Fox News personality has found himself in hot water several times over his excessive spending, and there seems to be no end in sight.

Article continues below advertisement

The Army Makes Brutal Cuts

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth has begged for $1.5trillion in military spending for 2027.

According to ABC News, spending cuts have been made to make up for what a U.S. official described as a shortfall of between $4billion and $6 billion. The military budget has been pushed into the spotlight as the war in Iran heightens.

The notable cuts have led to severe consequences, including the cancellations of training courses and reduced aviation readiness. The drastic reductions have also reportedly led to cutting about half of the Army's budget and reducing pilot flight hours.

Several training programs and an artillery course that was scheduled to begin next week at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, have also been canned by the Army.

"Army commanders are taking all necessary measures to prioritize critical readiness and operational requirements, ensuring we operate responsibly within our currently enacted funding levels," Army spokesperson Col. Marty Meiners explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth's Wild Spending

The Army has been forced to make brutal cuts due to a budget shortfall.
Source: MEGA

The Army has been forced to make brutal cuts due to a budget shortfall.

The outlet reported that budget issues are due to the high costs associated with the Iran war, as well as President Trump's desperate mission to secure the southern U.S. border.

News of cash woes comes after it was discovered that Hegseth's Defense Department spent $93billion last September, the end of the 2025 fiscal year, according to an analysis by the government watchdog Open the Books.

Hegseth is said to have reportedly dropped $2million on Alaskan king crab and nearly $7million worth of lobster tail. The 45-year-old, however, did not stop there, as his department also used $15million of its budget on ribeye steak. They also spent $124,000 worth of ice cream machines and another $140,000 on doughnuts.

Money did not just go toward food. Hegseth's department reportedly also put $225million on furniture, including $60,000 on Herman Miller recliners, and also $12,000 on fruit basket stands.

Article continues below advertisement

'A True Grifter'

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Secretary of Defense is said to have spent almost $100billion last September, mainly on food.

Hegseth and his team also used up $5.3million on Apple devices and $4million on Samsung devices. Even Air Force Chief of Staff Kenneth S. Wilsbach came out winning, as almost $100,000 was spent on a Steinway & Sons grand piano to make his home look a bit more fancy.

The wild spending spree was enough to catch Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's attention, who responded on X, "Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month – roughly the cost of extending the ACA tax credits for THREE YEARS.

He continued at the time, "Instead of lowering Americans’ healthcare costs, Hegseth used millions of taxpayer dollars on fruit baskets, Herman Miller recliners, ice cream machines, Alaskan King Crabs, and a Steinway & Sons grand piano."

"A true grifter in every sense of the word," Schumer added.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
J.D. Vance addressed Trump's recent impromptu presidential poll.

J.D. Vance Addresses Possibility of an 'Apprentice'-Style Presidential Election — After Trump Polled Crowd on His 2028 Replacement

Whoopi Goldberg backtracked her claims about Elon Musk's alleged views on apartheid.

Whoopi Goldberg Offers On-Air Apology to Elon Musk for Her 'Apartheid' Remark — As ABC Wars With Trump Administration Over Free Speech

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Defense Department is also said to have spent millions on Apple devices.

Hegseth, who spoke to Congress this week about the budget, won't see the cash backlash go away anytime soon, as Rep. Melanie Stansbury confirmed she's looking into his spending habits.

"In addition to billions of taxpayer dollars being burned in this war in Iran, reports are showing that Sec. Pete Hegseth blew $93 billion in federal DOD funding at the end of last year on..." she said on x before listing all of his purchases.

She then warned, "You better believe we’ll be investigating."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.