For Pete's Sake: Hegseth's Cash Woes Revealed as the Army Forced to Make Drastic Cuts Despite Defense Sec. Begging for $1.5Trillion
May 14 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth may have a major money problem, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Army has been forced to make big changes due to a budget shortfall, as the Secretary of Defense is begging for $1.5trillion in military funding.
The former Fox News personality has found himself in hot water several times over his excessive spending, and there seems to be no end in sight.
The Army Makes Brutal Cuts
According to ABC News, spending cuts have been made to make up for what a U.S. official described as a shortfall of between $4billion and $6 billion. The military budget has been pushed into the spotlight as the war in Iran heightens.
The notable cuts have led to severe consequences, including the cancellations of training courses and reduced aviation readiness. The drastic reductions have also reportedly led to cutting about half of the Army's budget and reducing pilot flight hours.
Several training programs and an artillery course that was scheduled to begin next week at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, have also been canned by the Army.
"Army commanders are taking all necessary measures to prioritize critical readiness and operational requirements, ensuring we operate responsibly within our currently enacted funding levels," Army spokesperson Col. Marty Meiners explained.
Pete Hegseth's Wild Spending
The outlet reported that budget issues are due to the high costs associated with the Iran war, as well as President Trump's desperate mission to secure the southern U.S. border.
News of cash woes comes after it was discovered that Hegseth's Defense Department spent $93billion last September, the end of the 2025 fiscal year, according to an analysis by the government watchdog Open the Books.
Hegseth is said to have reportedly dropped $2million on Alaskan king crab and nearly $7million worth of lobster tail. The 45-year-old, however, did not stop there, as his department also used $15million of its budget on ribeye steak. They also spent $124,000 worth of ice cream machines and another $140,000 on doughnuts.
Money did not just go toward food. Hegseth's department reportedly also put $225million on furniture, including $60,000 on Herman Miller recliners, and also $12,000 on fruit basket stands.
'A True Grifter'
Hegseth and his team also used up $5.3million on Apple devices and $4million on Samsung devices. Even Air Force Chief of Staff Kenneth S. Wilsbach came out winning, as almost $100,000 was spent on a Steinway & Sons grand piano to make his home look a bit more fancy.
The wild spending spree was enough to catch Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's attention, who responded on X, "Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month – roughly the cost of extending the ACA tax credits for THREE YEARS.
He continued at the time, "Instead of lowering Americans’ healthcare costs, Hegseth used millions of taxpayer dollars on fruit baskets, Herman Miller recliners, ice cream machines, Alaskan King Crabs, and a Steinway & Sons grand piano."
"A true grifter in every sense of the word," Schumer added.
Hegseth, who spoke to Congress this week about the budget, won't see the cash backlash go away anytime soon, as Rep. Melanie Stansbury confirmed she's looking into his spending habits.
"In addition to billions of taxpayer dollars being burned in this war in Iran, reports are showing that Sec. Pete Hegseth blew $93 billion in federal DOD funding at the end of last year on..." she said on x before listing all of his purchases.
She then warned, "You better believe we’ll be investigating."