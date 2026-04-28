Kendra Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Endangerment Charges As Judge Rules She Can Finally See Her Four Young Children Again

Kendra and husband Joseph Duggar were both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment after authorities reportedly discovered locks on the outside of their children's bedroom doors.

The charges are separate from the ongoing accusations against Joseph that he sexually assaulted a minor during a family vacation to Florida in 2020.

According to court documents, Kendra's attorney, Travis W. Story, filed an entry of appearance on her behalf last week and entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Along with the plea, Story argued the alleged victims – her children – wanted contact with their mom restored. He claimed Kenda had complied with all conditions of the no-contact order, and that continued restrictions were preventing important third-party evaluations tied to the case.

The judge agreed to dissolve the no-contact order put in place on March 20.