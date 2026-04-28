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Home > News > Kendra Duggar

Kendra Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Endangerment Charges As Judge Rules She Can Finally See Her Four Young Children Again

josh duggar family
Source: littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar can see her children again after pleading not guilty to criminal charges.

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April 28 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

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Kendra Duggar has pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

And as part of her plea, the former 19 Kids and Counting star has been granted the right to see her estranged children once again.

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Kendra's Plea

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kendra duggar, joseph duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Kendra and her husband, Joseph, are both charged with child endangerment.

Kendra and husband Joseph Duggar were both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment after authorities reportedly discovered locks on the outside of their children's bedroom doors.

The charges are separate from the ongoing accusations against Joseph that he sexually assaulted a minor during a family vacation to Florida in 2020.

According to court documents, Kendra's attorney, Travis W. Story, filed an entry of appearance on her behalf last week and entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Along with the plea, Story argued the alleged victims – her children – wanted contact with their mom restored. He claimed Kenda had complied with all conditions of the no-contact order, and that continued restrictions were preventing important third-party evaluations tied to the case.

The judge agreed to dissolve the no-contact order put in place on March 20.

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The Charges Grow

Photo of Joseph Duggar and family
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Their children were removed from their home after an inspection.

As Radar has reported, Joseph was arrested on child molestation charges on March 18, after he allegedly molested a then-9-year-old girl on a family trip to Florida.

A standard search of their home led to additional charges of child endangerment against both Joseph and Kendra, and their four children, ranging in age from two to seven.

The kids were removed from the home by authorities.

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In jailhouse phone calls Kendra made with her incarcerated husband, the 27-year-old pledged to do whatever was needed to help her young kids process the arrest of their father and mother.

"I'm going to try to get counseling for them, and all the things, because they’re dealing with a lot," she told Joseph while he was behind bars at the Washington County jail in Arkansas. "I’m looking forward to getting them all the things that they need."

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Update on Their Kids

kendra duggar.
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Kendra was arrested last month.

In another phone call, Kendra broke down in tears, revealing that she had little information about the status of their children.

"From what I can tell, the kids are going to be well taken care of," she told Joseph shortly after her own release. "They keep telling me that they’re doing really well and everything."

While Kendra did not reveal who "they" were, she did reassure her incarcerated husband that she was being supported by both of their families.

"We've got a whole team of people that… they're family," she said, choking back tears. "Like, every last one of them has made incessant phone calls or research or whatever. It’s insane the outpouring of love."

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Kendra's Arrest Is Different From Joseph's

Joseph Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Joseph faces charges in Arkansas and Florida.

While the two face the same endangerment charges, an insider stressed that Kendra was not involved with Joseph's arrest or allegations of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old.

"Kendra’s arrest has nothing to do with Joseph’s — although one precipitated another," the source explained. "After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there."

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