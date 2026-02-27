Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Pal Claims Angelina Jolie Is Trying to 'Separate Family' — After Estranged Son Maddox Drops Famous Dad's Last Name

Photo of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox
Source: MEGA

A friend of Brad Pitt's claimed Angelina Jojlie is ''dividing the family' after Maddox changed his last name.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brad Pitt's pals are rushing to his defense after adopted son Maddox became the latest of his six children to publicly drop his last name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maddox's surname appeared as simply "Jolie" instead of "Jolie-Pitt" in the credits of his mother Angelina Jolie's new film, Couture.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Successful Campaign to Separate a Family'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Angelina Jolie, Maddox
Source: MEGA

Jolie and son Maddox attended a White House state dinner in 2023.

One friend of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 62, blamed ex-wife Jolie, 50, for poisoning the children against him during their long and bitter divorce.

"It’s sad – this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like," a confidant of Putt's told TMZ on Friday, February 27.

Maddox, 24, had still been credited as "Jolie-Pitt" in his mom's 2024 film Maria, where he worked as a production assistant.

Pitt and Maddox have been estranged ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. She alleged the actor got "verbally abusive" and "physical" with one of their children on a private flight from France back to Los Angeles.

The star denied the claim, and no charges were ever brought against him, but Jolie had primary physical custody of the six kids for the next five years until 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt's Daughters Were the First to Change Their Last Names

Photo of Shiloh Pitt, Pax, Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie, here with brother Pax, and Jolie, petitioned to have a court drop 'Pitt' from her surname in May 2024.

Spending so much time living exclusively with Jolie and only having supervised visits with their dad, the children all became incredibly protective of and close to their mother.

The first member of the brood to publicly erase Pitt's name from her life was adopted daughter Zahara, 21. She went by "Zahara Marley Jolie" at her November 2023 sorority induction at Atlanta's Spelman College.

Pitt and Jolie's biological daughter, Shiloh, 19, made the shocking move of petitioning a Los Angeles judge to legally drop "Pitt" from her surname on her 18th birthday in May 2024

To keep the Tomb Raider star out of the situation, Shiloh used her own lawyer, who described her as a "young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events." The name change was granted in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt Remains Distant From His Sons

Photo of Angelina Jolie and kids
Source: MEGA

Jolie has frequently brought her kids along to red carpet premieres since her split from Pitt

The former couple's twin daughter, Vivienne, 17, publicly dropped "Pitt" from her last name in June 2024.

She was listed in the playbill for the Broadway play The Outsiders, which she worked on with her mother, as "Vivienne Jolie."

While Vivenne's twin brother, Knox, and the exes' adopted son, Pax, 22, have not publicly revealed the current status of their surnames, both young men remain distant from their father.

Knox, who is Pitt's lookalike, is incredibly close to Jolie. He accompanied the Wanted star as her date to the November 2024 Oscars Governor's Ball.

Jolie has also been highly supportive of Knox's martial arts career, cheering him on at the IKF Point Muay Thai Technical Competition in July 2025, where he won his second bout.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Katherine Short and Martin Short

Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Discovered With Suicide 'Note' — After the Troubled 42-Year-Old Died From 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'

Photo of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart

EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Eric Dane 'Went to His Grave With Zero Regrets Over Sex Tape Scandal That Haunted Him and His Wife for Life'

Brad Pitt's Son Pax Called Him a 'World-Class A-----'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Angelina Jolie and Pax
Source: MEGA

Pitt and Jolie's adopted son, Pax, blasted the actor in a 2020 Father's Day post.

It was Pax who offered the most significant insight into how damaged his relationship with Pitt was in a private Instagram post on Father’s Day 2020.

It was leaked in November 2023, but showed that at the time he wrote it, the then-16-year-old raged, "Happy Father’s Day to this world class a-----!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

The Viet Nam native huffed, "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday."

Pax signed off, "So, Happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.