Brad Pitt's Pal Claims Angelina Jolie Is Trying to 'Separate Family' — After Estranged Son Maddox Drops Famous Dad's Last Name

One friend of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 62, blamed ex-wife Jolie, 50, for poisoning the children against him during their long and bitter divorce.

"It’s sad – this is a textbook example of what a successful campaign to separate a family looks like," a confidant of Putt's told TMZ on Friday, February 27.

Maddox, 24, had still been credited as "Jolie-Pitt" in his mom's 2024 film Maria, where he worked as a production assistant.

Pitt and Maddox have been estranged ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. She alleged the actor got "verbally abusive" and "physical" with one of their children on a private flight from France back to Los Angeles.

The star denied the claim, and no charges were ever brought against him, but Jolie had primary physical custody of the six kids for the next five years until 2021.