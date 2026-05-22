Donald Trump Jr. 'Secretly Married' Bettina Anderson in Florida as Prez Bails on Attending Son's Bahamas Wedding Celebration

According to the Daily Mail, the couple's marriage certificate shows Don Jr. and Anderson held a secret ceremony at the West Palm Beach home of the bride's sister, Kristina McPherson, on Thursday, May 21.

Anderson's brother-in-law, Brad McPherson, is believed to have performed the ceremony. While it looks like the pair's marriage is now in official ink, they are still expected to have a lavish wedding in the Caribbean, which is expected to only include a few family members on the guest list, including Don Jr.'s sister, Ivanka.

However, one person that we should not expect is the president, who doesn't seem to have much time for Don Jr. or his bride-to-be.

On Thursday, May 21, Trump teased it would be tough for him to attend his son's joyous day and would rather bail.