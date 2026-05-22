Donald Trump Jr. 'Secretly Married' Bettina Anderson in Florida as Prez Bails on Attending Son's Bahamas Wedding Celebration
May 22 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson may be gearing up to tie the knot this weekend, but it seems the pair are already officially married, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bombshell move comes after Don Jr.'s father, President Trump, made it clear he won't be attending his eldest son's wedding in the Bahamas.
The Secret Ceremony in Florida Exposed
According to the Daily Mail, the couple's marriage certificate shows Don Jr. and Anderson held a secret ceremony at the West Palm Beach home of the bride's sister, Kristina McPherson, on Thursday, May 21.
Anderson's brother-in-law, Brad McPherson, is believed to have performed the ceremony. While it looks like the pair's marriage is now in official ink, they are still expected to have a lavish wedding in the Caribbean, which is expected to only include a few family members on the guest list, including Don Jr.'s sister, Ivanka.
However, one person that we should not expect is the president, who doesn't seem to have much time for Don Jr. or his bride-to-be.
On Thursday, May 21, Trump teased it would be tough for him to attend his son's joyous day and would rather bail.
President Trump Refuses to Attend Son's Wedding
"He'd like me to go," the 79-year-old said at the time. "But it's going to be just a small, little private affair. I'm gonna try and make it."
Trump then added, "I said, 'You know this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things... That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed – by the fake news, of course."
The controversial politician felt the wrath from critics for his excuse, as one person raged, "He has been golfing every weekend since the Iran war began, but can't attend his son's wedding because he has a thing called 'Iran and other things.'
Despite the backlash, Trouble doubled down the next day, officially declaring he won't be at the celebration.
'It Is Important to Me to Remain in Washington D.C.'
"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added, "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina."
A source had previously claimed Don Jr. and Anderson wanted to push the wedding until fall to avoid the family getting backlash for celebrating during the height of the Iran war, before shifting gears.
"I think this is something they just want to get through, get it done," the insider noted. "So they can get on with their lives, move on to the next chapters for all the things they want to achieve."
A White House Wedding Falls Through
The wedding celebration could have been closer to home, as rumors had spread Don Jr. and Anderson could have said their "I dos" at the White House.
The decision would have potentially "set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else," a source said at the time, and added, "This is a consideration."
The president's much-talked-about ballroom would have possibly had the pair exchange their vows; however, the currently in construction room was a major obstacle.
The East Wing of the iconic building was torn down in October 2025 to begin construction on the ballroom, but a federal judge temporarily paused the project on March 31.