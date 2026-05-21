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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's Wedding Snub: Prez Set to Miss Son Don Jr.'s Nuptials Due to Iran War — Despite Having Plenty of Time for Golf

trump, trump jr, bettina anderson
Source: mega

Donald Trump has suggested he may not attend his son Don Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson.

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May 21 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump says the timing of his son Don Jr.'s weekend wedding just doesn't work for him, RadarOnline.com can report, and the president says he's not even sure if he'll go.

Trump's oldest son is set to marry model Bettina Anderson over the Memorial Day weekend.

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Trump Checks 'Not Attending'

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Donald Trump, Jr., Bettina Anderson
Source: mega

Trump, Jr. is set to wed Anderson this weekend in the Bahamas.

Don Jr., 48, and 37-year-old Anderson are expected to jet off to a private island in the Bahamas to exchange their "I do's." But when reporters asked Daddy Don if he plans to be there, the prez hinted, "I don't."

"He'd like me to go," the president teased, "But it's going to be just a small, little private affair. I'm gonna try and make it."

The 79-year-old tried to justify, "I said, 'You know this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things,'" before defeatedly admitting, "That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed — by the fake news, of course."

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Critics Aren't Buying Trump's Excuses

Donald Trump, Jr., Donald Trump
Source: mega

Trump said he may have other plans.

Trump was right about not being able to win, as critics flooded X with messages to the father of the groom.

"He has been golfing every weekend since the Iran war began, but can't attend his son's wedding because he has a thing called Iran and other things," one person railed. "What a sh---y father."

Another added: "Bro is so cooked on Iran he forgot how families work."

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Source: @Acyn/X

One person snarked, "Junior didn't pay his appearance fee," while a fourth piled on, "He can always go to the next one."

While one person blasted, "Oh, Trump just attended your son’s wedding. Like, it is your son’s wedding, not a political gathering."

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No Room at the White House

Donald Trump, Jr.,donald trump
Source: mega

Insiders say Trump would make time for his other kids.

Trump's lack of an RSVP comes after the president earlier told his son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law that they couldn't have the ceremony at his place.

Insiders said the president has no interest in turning the event into a high-profile White House affair, especially for Donnie.

"Donald Trump Jr. isn't important enough to the President — not for something on that level," one insider claimed, per Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice. "In his father's mind, the White House stage is reserved for moments that elevate him and the Trump brand. This doesn't do either."

The decision has exposed a reported divide within the Trump family.

"If it were Ivanka Trump or Barron Trump, it wouldn't even be a conversation — it would already be in motion," the insider claimed. "You'd have planning teams, press strategy, the full spectacle locked in. No hesitation."

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Rock Solid Relationship

Donald Trump, Jr., Bettina Anderson
Source: mega

Donald Trump, Jr. and Bettina Anderson have been engaged since December.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2024 before getting engaged in December 2025 at Camp David.

This will mark Donald Jr.'s second marriage. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and was later engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle before their split.

Despite the uncertainty, insiders insist the relationship itself is solid.

"I've never seen him this genuinely happy," one source said.

"Whatever role is expected of Bettina now that she is marrying into America's current royalty, she will do it well," another insider added.

"She is stunning, graceful, gracious, and eager to please. She will follow Don to the ends of the earth. That is their dynamic."

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