Trump's Wedding Snub: Prez Set to Miss Son Don Jr.'s Nuptials Due to Iran War — Despite Having Plenty of Time for Golf

Don Jr., 48, and 37-year-old Anderson are expected to jet off to a private island in the Bahamas to exchange their "I do's." But when reporters asked Daddy Don if he plans to be there, the prez hinted, "I don't."

"He'd like me to go," the president teased, "But it's going to be just a small, little private affair. I'm gonna try and make it."

The 79-year-old tried to justify, "I said, 'You know this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things,'" before defeatedly admitting, "That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed — by the fake news, of course."