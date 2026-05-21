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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Left 'Feeling Resentful' Over Missing Out On China Trip — As The Don Takes Daughter-In-Law Lara Instead

Photo of Melania Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump
Source: MEGA; @EricTrump/X

Melania Trump is believed to have been left upset over her exclusion from the China trip.

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May 21 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump was nowhere to be found when her husband headed to China, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the First Lady was left upset at the trip's guest list, which included an appearance from Lara Trump.

Before President Trump flew off to China last week, Melania's Office revealed she would not be joining him on the visit by issuing an unexpected statement.

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Melania Trump and Lara Trump 'Tension'

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Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was nowhere to be found when her husband traveled to China.

"First Lady Melania Trump is not traveling this time," her office reportedly told the South China Morning Post. While the 56-year-old stayed in America, other notable names joined the president on his trip.

Son Eric and his wife, Lara, happened to be on the China guest list, a decision that is said to have ruffled Melania's feathers, at least according to astrology expert Tracy Higgs.

"Melania Trump, a Taurus, and Lara Trump, a Libra, are two very different personalities when you look at them astrologically," Higgs explained to The Mirror. "Taurus energy likes stability, privacy, loyalty, and keeping control of the environment around them, whilst Libra is naturally more social, diplomatic, and comfortable stepping into public roles.

"On the surface, they can appear harmonious because both signs dislike unnecessary confrontation, but underneath, there can be tension around position, image, and influence."

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'That Should Have Been My Place'

Photo of Lara Trump, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump was instead photographed with his son, Eric, and his daughter-in-law, Lara.

According to the expert, the two women could have "friction" since "Taurus can become territorial, especially when they feel something important to them is being quietly replaced or overlooked. Libra, meanwhile, often tries to keep everyone happy, but can unintentionally step into spaces that emotionally belong to someone else without fully realizing the impact."

However, while Melania was not by her husband's side in China, Higgs claimed that it could have led to major drama.

"Taurus energy tends to withdraw rather than openly react. I do not necessarily feel she would be outwardly resentful, but I do feel there could be an internal sense of 'that should have been my place,'" Higgs explained.

She noted, "Taurus can become quietly stubborn when hurt, and rather than making scenes, they often emotionally detach. At the same time, Melania has always carried an energy of wanting selective involvement rather than constant visibility, so part of her may genuinely not be overly bothered by the travel itself; it is more the symbolism of it that could matter."

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Eric and Lara Trump Torn Apart Over China Presence

Photo of Eric Trump, Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric and Lara Trump's presence in China was heavily scrutinized.

After a banquet photo featuring Lara, Eric, the president, and the leader of China, Xi Jinping, inside Beijing's Great Hall of the People circulated online, social media erupted at the couple's presence.

"She should be home with her kids," one person raged. "They have no business there. Since when does the whole family start traveling with the president?"

Another added, "This is not a normal family photo," and a user pointed out Melania's no-show, "So Trump brought everyone and the kitchen sink to China, but Mel didn't come?

Eric, 42, also felt the heat after boasting about the trip on X, posting a selfie alongside his wife.

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Photo of Lara Trump, Donald Trump, Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

A spokesperson for the controversial family claimed Eric would not be in China 'in a personal capacity.'

"Quick Refuel – Alaska," Eric wrote on May 12, while also posting a photo of Air Force One. Reaction was harsh and quick.

One commentator quipped, "Glad you two are having fun on our dime," and another went off, "It must be bring your children to work day.

Eric's presence in China was branded a "national security scandal" by writer Julie Roginsky in her Substack Salty Politics; however, a spokesperson for the family hit back, explaining he was there "in a personal capacity."

"He will not be participating in private meetings, but will instead stand alongside the president to mark this historic occasion," the statement added.

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