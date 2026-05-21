Melania Trump Left 'Feeling Resentful' Over Missing Out On China Trip — As The Don Takes Daughter-In-Law Lara Instead

Before President Trump flew off to China last week, Melania's Office revealed she would not be joining him on the visit by issuing an unexpected statement.

Melania Trump was nowhere to be found when her husband headed to China, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the First Lady was left upset at the trip's guest list, which included an appearance from Lara Trump .

"On the surface, they can appear harmonious because both signs dislike unnecessary confrontation, but underneath, there can be tension around position, image, and influence."

"Melania Trump, a Taurus, and Lara Trump, a Libra, are two very different personalities when you look at them astrologically," Higgs explained to The Mirror. "Taurus energy likes stability, privacy, loyalty, and keeping control of the environment around them, whilst Libra is naturally more social, diplomatic, and comfortable stepping into public roles.

Son Eric and his wife, Lara, happened to be on the China guest list, a decision that is said to have ruffled Melania's feathers, at least according to astrology expert Tracy Higgs.

"First Lady Melania Trump is not traveling this time," her office reportedly told the South China Morning Post. While the 56-year-old stayed in America, other notable names joined the president on his trip.

According to the expert, the two women could have "friction" since "Taurus can become territorial, especially when they feel something important to them is being quietly replaced or overlooked. Libra, meanwhile, often tries to keep everyone happy, but can unintentionally step into spaces that emotionally belong to someone else without fully realizing the impact."

However, while Melania was not by her husband's side in China, Higgs claimed that it could have led to major drama.

"Taurus energy tends to withdraw rather than openly react. I do not necessarily feel she would be outwardly resentful, but I do feel there could be an internal sense of 'that should have been my place,'" Higgs explained.

She noted, "Taurus can become quietly stubborn when hurt, and rather than making scenes, they often emotionally detach. At the same time, Melania has always carried an energy of wanting selective involvement rather than constant visibility, so part of her may genuinely not be overly bothered by the travel itself; it is more the symbolism of it that could matter."