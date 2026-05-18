Lara Trump, 43, Ignites Concern After Posing for Group Photo with Husband Eric and The Don in China — 'Not a Normal Family Photo'

Social media erupted after a banquet photo featuring Lara, Eric, Donald, and Xi inside Beijing's Great Hall of the People began circulating online.

One user summed up the bizarre optics of the image by writing: "Lara, Trump, Xi, Eric. This is not a normal family photo."

Another person reposted a close-up of Lara alongside the caption: "Something wrong," while others zeroed in on the unusual nature of the family-heavy diplomatic trip.

"So Trump brought everyone and the kitchen sink to China, but Mel didn't come?" one critic asked, referencing the absence of First Lady Melania Trump.

Another user vented: "She should be home with her kids. They have no business there. Since when does the whole family start traveling with the president?"