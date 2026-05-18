Lara Trump, 43, Ignites Concern After Posing for Group Photo with Husband Eric and The Don in China — 'Not a Normal Family Photo'
May 18 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Lara Trump has ignited fresh online backlash after appearing alongside husband Eric Trump, President Donald Trump, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during the family's high-profile trip to China, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Fox News host quickly became the center of attention online, with critics dissecting everything from her appearance to her growing presence inside Donald's political orbit.
'This Is Not a Normal Family Photo'
Social media erupted after a banquet photo featuring Lara, Eric, Donald, and Xi inside Beijing's Great Hall of the People began circulating online.
One user summed up the bizarre optics of the image by writing: "Lara, Trump, Xi, Eric. This is not a normal family photo."
Another person reposted a close-up of Lara alongside the caption: "Something wrong," while others zeroed in on the unusual nature of the family-heavy diplomatic trip.
"So Trump brought everyone and the kitchen sink to China, but Mel didn't come?" one critic asked, referencing the absence of First Lady Melania Trump.
Another user vented: "She should be home with her kids. They have no business there. Since when does the whole family start traveling with the president?"
Critics Rip Lara's Appearance
The 43-year-old television personality also faced harsh scrutiny over her appearance after photos from the China visit spread across X.
One commenter zoomed in on Lara's arm and asked: "What is this?" while another cruelly wrote: "That lady looks older than my grandma."
Others compared Lara to Ivanka Trump, with one social media user mocking her as the "Temu Ivanka."
Another person aimed her outfit choice during the Beijing visit, writing: "And she is wearing white, the Chinese color of mourning. Bad optics."
A separate commenter snarked: "She probably has to do his hair and makeup," referring to Donald.
Lara Steps Into the Spotlight
Lara has become one of the most visible Trump family members during the president's overseas summit, fueling speculation she may be stepping into a larger political role following Ivanka’s retreat from public political life.
She was spotted descending Air Force One alongside Eric and Donald before later joining the president and Xi during a tour of Beijing's historic Temple of Heaven.
For the outing, Lara wore a structured white dress with black polka dots, oversized black sunglasses, and styled her blonde hair in loose waves.
While some supporters praised her polished appearance, critics continued to mock her presence throughout the trip.
One user joked: "Wasn’t Tiffany available?" while another quipped: "Can't she just stay on the plane?"
A fifth critic mocked Lara's music career by joking that Donald could "threaten the Chinese with her singing" if negotiations went sideways.
Family Picture Also Slammed
The China controversy comes just weeks after Lara was brutally mocked online over a family photo shared from the PGA Tour event at Trump Doral.
The mother-of-two posted a smiling photo with Eric and their children Luke, 8, and Carolina, 6, captioning the upload: "PGA at Trump Doral."
But the comments section quickly turned ugly.
"Part of the Number One Crime Family," one critic wrote, while another branded the family "ghouls."
"These positive comments make me want to barf," another user added, while others simply labeled the family "Trash" and "useless humanoids."
Several commenters also mocked Lara's figure in the image, with one person asking: "Are her shoes bigger than her legs, or is it AI?"
Another wrote: "Those are some skinny spider legs," while a separate critic questioned: "wtf is up with her left leg? Muscles don't contour like that."