Joe Rogan's Suicide Fears for Theo Von Spark Online Alarm After Comic's Concerning Behavior and Antidepressant Remarks
May 18 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has been left rattled over Theo Von's use of antidepressants and his concerning behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Von's name popped up during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, as the popular podcaster spoke to Marcus King and the singer's hope to stop taking Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), an antidepressant.
Joe Rogan on Theo Von's Anti-Depressants Use: 'It Freaks Me Out'
"Theo Von's going through the exact same thing, and last time I was on the podcast, he was explaining it to me. It freaks me out," Rogan claimed to King during their chat.
The UFC commentator also referenced an incident last year when fellow podcaster Von was recording a Netflix comedy special, which is said to have been a failure. During the show, Von was filmed telling the audience, "I'm trying not to take my own life."
"You hear stuff like that, and you just go like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ,'" Rogan said about Von's concerning comments. "I've known too many people that I didn't think were going to kill themselves and then did."
Rogan continued, "And then he goes down these spirals where he starts talking about world events and freaking out. I'm like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ.' Like, I got to help this dude. And so I send him things about people getting off of them," referring to Von's use of SSRIs.
Theo Von Responds to Joe Rogan
Von was quick to put Rogan and his worried fans at ease as he took to X to respond to the former Fear Factor host's comments.
"This is mostly (cap). Sad to see this kinda stuff," Von said. "I'm doing great. I'm a human being, which is a rocky ride. But I'm doing fine, thanks."
According to Rogan, some people who have been on the medication have taken their lives, as he claimed on the show, "Here's the thing about that chemical imbalance thing: that’s not real."
'I'm Grateful to God for His Grace in My Life'
Several studies have been done on SSRIs, with an FDA safety review of clinical trials revealing an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior in children and adolescents. However, research has shown SSRIs are effective for many people with depression, but also note, like with every medication, there are risks.
Following his on-stage comments about "trying not to take my own life," Von addressed the backlash and explained the show's taping was more "chaotic" and "messier," which left him feeling "mildly manic."
The 46-year-old declared that he would "never" take his own life, and added, "I'm grateful to God for his grace in my life. I love my siblings. I have so many friends and people that love me and people that I want to see their children grow up.
"I'm hopeful that I get to have a wife and meet my own children one day. Like, there's a ton of things in my life that keep me alive and hopeful, right? I want to be able to have an impact in the world."
Not everyone was on board with Rogan speaking about Von on his podcast, as one person raged, "Why is Rogan talking about it publicly and keeps pushing this? If I were Theo, I would be more upset at Rogan."
Another said, "Yes, it's disturbing. Especially Joe, knowing it's going all over the world," and a user claimed, "Joe is not your friend, Theo. He is trying to make you look crazy while pretending to care."