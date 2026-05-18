Joe Rogan's Suicide Fears for Theo Von Spark Online Alarm After Comic's Concerning Behavior and Antidepressant Remarks

"Theo Von's going through the exact same thing, and last time I was on the podcast, he was explaining it to me. It freaks me out," Rogan claimed to King during their chat.

The UFC commentator also referenced an incident last year when fellow podcaster Von was recording a Netflix comedy special, which is said to have been a failure. During the show, Von was filmed telling the audience, "I'm trying not to take my own life."

"You hear stuff like that, and you just go like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ,'" Rogan said about Von's concerning comments. "I've known too many people that I didn't think were going to kill themselves and then did."

Rogan continued, "And then he goes down these spirals where he starts talking about world events and freaking out. I'm like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ.' Like, I got to help this dude. And so I send him things about people getting off of them," referring to Von's use of SSRIs.