Anderson Cooper Appears to Make Subtle Dig at CBS Boss Bari Weiss in Final '60 Minutes' Goodbye Message — Amid Major Network Shake-Ups

Cooper also reflected on how his family responsibilities altered the course of his career.

"My vacation time at CNN has been working on 60 Minutes pieces and I've loved it. But it's been tough. I always imagined like, 'OK, when I don't want to be in the daily-news grind, I'd love to just tell 60 Minutes stories,' but when I had kids, the reality of having kids is different than anything you can kind of imagine," he explained, referring to his two kids, Wyatt, 6, and Sebastian, 4, who he shares with his former partner, Benjamin Maisani.

" I want to spend as much time with them as I can while they still want to spend time with me. And those days, that clock is ticking, I think," he explained.

"I don't think the reality has really hit me that I'm not gonna be doing this any longer," continued Cooper, who joined 60 Minutes during the 2006-2007 season. "To give up something that you've watched since you were a kid, yeah, I will miss this."