EXCLUSIVE: 60 Minutes… Of Hell! Former Show Anchor Brands Imploding TV Institution a Snake Pit

Ex-correspondent Kroft, 80, who spent 30 years on the well-respected program, recently told We'll Do It Live! podcast host Bill O'Reilly that he "hated" working on 60 Minutes and admitted he "probably wouldn't do it again" if offered the chance.

Kroft complained the high-profile gig was far from a dream job as he was worn down by the unrelenting grind and the show's cutthroat culture. He said the job was a "24 hours a day" slog with constant travel, writing, editing and screenings.

"You may get a couple hours... then getting on jets... coming back and spending three or four days writing... then starting it all over again," he said.

He also shares that longtime CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather had warned him that the 60 Minutes newsroom was staffed with "big cats" able to take out rivals with a single brutal swipe, leaving them "limping for six months."