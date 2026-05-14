EXCLUSIVE: '60 Minutes' Facing 'MAGA Shake-Up' as CBS Boss Battles to Save Sagging Ratings

Weiss is now said to be pushing to integrate more CBS News personalities into 60 Minutes, long regarded internally as a fiercely independent institution with its own editorial culture.

Among those expected to feature more prominently is Tony Dokoupil, 45, the current anchor of the CBS Evening News, whose tenure has struggled in the ratings and attracted criticism from colleagues who regard him as overly sympathetic to Trump-era talking points.

One source familiar with the tensions claimed the changes represented a deliberate ideological repositioning of the network.

The insider told us: "There's a growing feeling inside CBS that the old version of 60 Minutes – fiercely independent, resistant to outside influence and protective of its traditional editorial standards – is being systematically dismantled.

"What executives appear to want now is a program that feels more in step with the political and cultural shift happening across the country under Trump's second presidency.

"A lot of journalists inside the building believe the show is being softened and repositioned to appeal to a more conservative audience, with personalities and story choices that are far less confrontational toward MAGA politics than they would have been a few years ago. Among staff, people are openly describing it as a MAGA-style rebrand of one of television news' most respected institutions."