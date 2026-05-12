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Home > News > 60 Minutes

CBS Boss Bari Weiss' Secret Feud With ‘60 Minutes’ Veteran Lesley Stahl Exposed — After Dramatic Interview Swap

Photo of Bari Weiss, Lesley Stahl
Source: The Free Press/YouTube; MEGA

Bari Weiss and Lesley Stahl may be duking it out behind the scenes.

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May 12 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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There appears to be a major feud brewing behind the scenes at 60 Minutes, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as CBS boss Bari Weiss is said to have ruffled the feathers of one of the show's longtime personalities.

According to a Status, Lesley Stahl was left fuming after Weiss "upstaged" her by booking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an interview, and then giving it to CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett to conduct

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Lesley Stahl Loses Interview With Israeli Prime Minister

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Lesley Stahl on '60 Minutes'
Source: 60 Minutes/CBS

Stahl is said to have worked for months for an interview with the Israeli Prime Minister before it was handed to someone else.

Stahl is believed to have spent months trying to secure an interview with Netanyahu for the longtime show for herself, but after Garrett, who is not a 60 Minutes correspondent, landed the gig, it was believed Weiss had "effectively gone around" Stahl to secure the chat.

The shocking move is said to have Stahl considering her next move at the show, with reports claiming she may exit the show altogether. The 84-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season of 60 Minutes.

In response, a CBS spokesperson said, "It's the editor in chief’s job to make decisions about bookings and interviews. Major is a world-class journalist and did a tough, fair, and newsmaking interview."

Weiss has shaken up staffers as she has seemingly attempted to handle every decision at 60 Minutes, with some of her employees thinking pink slips may be in the near future.

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Bari Weiss's Control Over '60 Minutes' Revealed

Major Garrett With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on '60 Minutes'
Source: 60 Minutes/CBS

Major Garrett landed the interview with Benjamin Netanyahu.

The 42-year-old has also been accused of favoring Donald Trump since taking over as editor-in-chief. Last year, a 60 Minutes story critical of the president and his administration was kept off the air, as Weiss claimed it did not "advance the ball" at the time.

Just two hours before the story, which focused on deportees who had been sent to El Salvador's CECOT prison, was set to air, it was pulled, and Weiss took credit for the decision. The move didn't receive much praise, especially from correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi.

"In my view, pulling it now after every rigorous internal check has been met is not an editorial decision, it is a political one..." she raged at the time.

Weiss was quick to respond and hit back, "The only newsroom I'm interested in running is one in which we are able to have contentious disagreements about the thorniest editorial matters with respect and, crucially, where we assume the best intent of our colleagues..."

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Major Changes to '60 Minutes' Coming Up?

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: The Free Press/YouTube

Weiss is said to be wanting to make major changes at the longtime magazine show.

"Anything else is completely unacceptable," she added at the time. Alfonsi’s contract at the network is set to expire at the end of May, and there have reportedly been no talks to renew it.

Meanwhile, according to a previous report, Weiss had been talked out of making major changes to 60 Minutes midseason, leading to tension among her staff.

One source claimed, "No one knows what to expect," and added that she has plans to "blow it up as soon as the season is over."

Weiss' arrival has also led to notable faces heading toward the exit, including one of the network's biggest stars, Anderson Cooper.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The CBS boss has also been accused of favoring President Trump.

Cooper turned down a new contract with CBS after nearly 20 years with the venerable news magazine, and an insider previously told Radar that more changes are on the horizon.

"Anderson is just the tip of the iceberg – the unrest and disillusionment are widespread inside CBS, and it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the star journalists follow suit," the insider claimed.

"The anger is at a fever pitch, and CBS News has become a shell of itself. Fear at every turn with a boss that doesn’t seem to care. How sad."

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