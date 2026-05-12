CBS Boss Bari Weiss' Secret Feud With ‘60 Minutes’ Veteran Lesley Stahl Exposed — After Dramatic Interview Swap

According to a Status , Lesley Stahl was left fuming after Weiss "upstaged" her by booking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an interview , and then giving it to CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett to conduct

There appears to be a major feud brewing behind the scenes at 60 Minutes , RadarOnline.com can reveal, as CBS boss Bari Weiss is said to have ruffled the feathers of one of the show's longtime personalities.

Stahl is said to have worked for months for an interview with the Israeli Prime Minister before it was handed to someone else.

Stahl is believed to have spent months trying to secure an interview with Netanyahu for the longtime show for herself, but after Garrett, who is not a 60 Minutes correspondent, landed the gig, it was believed Weiss had "effectively gone around" Stahl to secure the chat.

The shocking move is said to have Stahl considering her next move at the show, with reports claiming she may exit the show altogether. The 84-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season of 60 Minutes.

In response, a CBS spokesperson said, "It's the editor in chief’s job to make decisions about bookings and interviews. Major is a world-class journalist and did a tough, fair, and newsmaking interview."

Weiss has shaken up staffers as she has seemingly attempted to handle every decision at 60 Minutes, with some of her employees thinking pink slips may be in the near future.