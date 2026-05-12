EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Catherine Has Repeatedly Broken One of Queen Elizabeth's Most Bizarre Rules
May 12 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine has quietly broken one of Queen Elizabeth II's more unusual unwritten royal rules for years by openly discussing her favorite foods and family meals – something the late monarch avoided throughout her reign to prevent palace kitchens becoming trapped in endless culinary repetition.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Princess of Wales, 44, has frequently spoken publicly about cooking at home and the eating habits of her children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, despite a long-standing tradition within royal circles that senior royals should avoid revealing their favorite dishes.
The Late Queen Kept Her Favorite Foods Secret
Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 aged 96, was famously guarded about her culinary preferences during her 70-year reign, with palace insiders claiming she deliberately kept such details private to avoid being repeatedly served the same meals during official engagements.
One source said: "The Queen was extremely careful about ever publicly revealing too much about her personal tastes, especially when it came to food.
"People inside the household used to joke that if Elizabeth casually mentioned enjoying a particular dish once, every chef, diplomat, and host she encountered for the next decade would feel obligated to serve it to her."
The insider continued: "She understood how these things snowball around the monarchy. A simple comment about loving a certain meal could suddenly define every menu placed in front of her at official lunches, banquets, and overseas tours. Keeping her preferences private was partly about maintaining variety and partly about avoiding awkward situations where people went overboard trying to please her with the same dishes repeatedly."
'The Queen Preferred to Keep Her Tastes Vague'
A former royal household source also claimed Elizabeth viewed food discussions as a surprisingly sensitive part of royal diplomacy and public life.
The insider said, "Elizabeth was incredibly aware of how carefully every tiny detail of her life was scrutinized and replicated. She knew that if she ever casually admitted to loving a specific food, it would instantly become the default choice at diplomatic dinners, palace receptions, and royal tours across the world.
"Hosts would see it as the safest possible way to impress her, and suddenly she'd be facing the same meal constantly."
The source continued: "She deliberately avoided creating that situation because she didn't want people feeling pressured to tailor entire menus around one passing remark. The Queen preferred to keep her tastes vague and noncommittal so chefs and hosts wouldn't become fixated on serving her identical dishes every time she appeared at an event. In her mind, it was simply more polite and practical that way. It may seem bizarre, but it is what it is."
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Another source familiar with palace culture said Catherine represents a more "modern and informal approach" to royal life, particularly when discussing family routines and parenting.
Catherine most memorably broke the late Queen's so-called food rule during a 2018 visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she met four-year-old heart transplant patient Rafael Chana from East Preston.
When Rafael told the princess he liked olives, Catherine responded: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well."
After the child added he also enjoyed pasta, Catherine revealed: "Charlotte likes pasta too."
The Princess of Wales has also spoken publicly about her fondness for spicy food during engagements with Prince William, 43.
During a visit to Scotland, Catherine was asked whether she cooked curry herself and replied: "Yes, I love it."
William laughed and added, "She likes a bit of spice. I'm not too good with spice."