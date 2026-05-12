EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Catherine Has Repeatedly Broken One of Queen Elizabeth's Most Bizarre Rules

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 aged 96, was famously guarded about her culinary preferences during her 70-year reign, with palace insiders claiming she deliberately kept such details private to avoid being repeatedly served the same meals during official engagements.

One source said: "The Queen was extremely careful about ever publicly revealing too much about her personal tastes, especially when it came to food.

"People inside the household used to joke that if Elizabeth casually mentioned enjoying a particular dish once, every chef, diplomat, and host she encountered for the next decade would feel obligated to serve it to her."

The insider continued: "She understood how these things snowball around the monarchy. A simple comment about loving a certain meal could suddenly define every menu placed in front of her at official lunches, banquets, and overseas tours. Keeping her preferences private was partly about maintaining variety and partly about avoiding awkward situations where people went overboard trying to please her with the same dishes repeatedly."