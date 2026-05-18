Alex Murdaugh's Explosive New Lawsuit: Disgraced Attorney Sues Ex-Clerk Becky Hill After Murder Convictions Are Overturned Due to Jury Tampering Claims
May 18 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh is back in court, but this time as the one filing the lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just days after his murder convictions were overturned, Murdaugh launched a blistering legal attack against former court clerk Becky Hill, accusing her of secretly manipulating jurors during his explosive double-murder trial.
Murdaugh's Accusations Against Becky Hill
According to the new federal lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Murdaugh claimed Hill repeatedly made comments to jurors throughout the highly publicized 2023 trial, allegedly warning them not to be "fooled," "confused," or "convinced" by the defense team.
The filing accused Hill of steering jurors toward a guilty verdict while Murdaugh fought accusations he murdered his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.
The lawsuit further alleged Hill encouraged jurors to carefully study Murdaugh's body language during his testimony and pushed them to move quickly during deliberations, reportedly telling them the case "shouldn't take us long."
South Carolina Supreme Court Tossed Convictions
The explosive filing came just days after the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Murdaugh's murder convictions, ruling Hill's alleged interactions with jurors denied him a fair trial.
In its stunning decision, the court reportedly described Hill’s conduct as "breathtaking," "disgraceful," and "unprecedented" after evidence surfaced suggesting she improperly communicated with jurors behind the scenes during deliberations.
Lawsuit Claims Hill Wanted Fame, Book Sales and a Lake House
Murdaugh's lawsuit also alleged Hill had financial motives tied to the outcome of the trial. According to the complaint, Hill believed securing a guilty verdict would help boost sales of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice, which detailed the sensational courtroom saga.
The filing claimed Hill expected the publicity surrounding the case to bring her fame and enough money to purchase a lake house.
Murdaugh further accused Hill of privately speaking with the jury foreperson multiple times during the trial, including inside a single-occupancy bathroom.
The lawsuit argued Hill's alleged misconduct turned the trial into a media spectacle fueled by personal profit.
Becky Hill's Criminal Scandal Resurfaces
The new legal battle also revived scrutiny surrounding Hill's own criminal troubles following the trial.
The lawsuit noted Hill resigned from office in 2024 before later pleading guilty to perjury, obstruction of justice, and misconduct in office after prosecutors accused her of improperly sharing sealed trial evidence with members of the media.
Murdaugh claimed Hill's alleged actions cost him more than $600,000 in legal fees and robbed him of his constitutional right to a fair trial.
Despite the overturned murder convictions, Murdaugh remains behind bars serving a separate 40-year sentence tied to the millions he admitted to stealing from clients during his years as a prominent South Carolina attorney.