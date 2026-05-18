Alex Murdaugh's Explosive New Lawsuit: Disgraced Attorney Sues Ex-Clerk Becky Hill After Murder Convictions Are Overturned Due to Jury Tampering Claims

According to the new federal lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Murdaugh claimed Hill repeatedly made comments to jurors throughout the highly publicized 2023 trial, allegedly warning them not to be "fooled," "confused," or "convinced" by the defense team.

The filing accused Hill of steering jurors toward a guilty verdict while Murdaugh fought accusations he murdered his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

The lawsuit further alleged Hill encouraged jurors to carefully study Murdaugh's body language during his testimony and pushed them to move quickly during deliberations, reportedly telling them the case "shouldn't take us long."