EXCLUSIVE: Radar Lays Bare Full Horror of Bob Odenkirk's 'Better Call Saul' Heart Attack — And How It Was Mistaken for a Joke by the Crew

Bob Odenkirk's has recalled the full horror of how the near-fatal heart attack he suffered on the set of Better Call Saul made him look like a corpse – as the crew mistook his health horror for a joke, RadarOnline.com can reveal. As the 63-year-old actor's co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian rushed to help him through his cardiac arrest, Odenkirk – best known for playing morally slippery lawyer Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul and its predecessor Breaking Bad – workers on the series mistook it for a prank.

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'I Was Gone' — Bob Odenkirk's Heart Stopped on Set

Source: Mega Bob Odenkirk suffered a near-fatal heart attack on a TV set.

Speaking about the incident in his most frank terms yet, Odenkirk said: "I went down and Rhea and Patrick grabbed me and they were screaming, but (the crew members who noticed) thought they were laughing. "So there were delays in reacting because we were all so far apart from each other." Odenkirk added: "I was gone. I turned grey. Eventually, the on-set medic showed up and he didn't know what to do. He'd never done CPR." After being transported to the hospital, the actor was treated without surgery. Odenkirk said he has little memory of the ordeal itself. He added: "A lot of people get that wonderful reel of film of their life, or they have a person who says, 'Do you want to go back?' None of that for me. The first memory I have is leaving the hospital a week after I got there."

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The Shocking 'Gift' From the Brink of Death

Source: Mega Crew members initially mistook the medical emergency for a joke.

Odenkirk said the experience changed his outlook on life. He added: "That was such a gift, to experience a few weeks where I felt that way about my presence in the world. I felt just very, very delighted and engaged." Following the incident in July 2021, Bob confirmed on social media he had suffered a heart attack while filming the final season of Better Call Saul. He wrote on X – then known as Twitter: "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week." Odenkirk continued: "And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love, and it means so much."

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The Miracle Medical Recovery That Defied All Odds

Source: Mega Odenkirk lost all memory of the actual medical ordeal.

In a follow-up post, he wrote: "I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery." "I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon." Odenkirk updated fans a month later, writing: "I am doing great. Referencing the movie It's a Wonderful Life, he added: "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!" During a 2022 TV appearance, Odenkirk revealed the severity of the blockage in his chest. He added: "My widow-maker artery was completely blocked. That's why it's called the widow-maker, because you die when that happens, but I went down. "I was not present for any of it. I'm told it was a pretty shocking day on set, and traumatising for all my co-stars and crew members and people I love very much who love me and stood by my side and then went to the hospital with me."

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Source: Mega The life-threatening experience changed his outlook on life.