For Celebrities and Fans Alike, GetQR Shows A New Side to QR Codes

Using dynamic QR codes comes with some risk; the more you alter the aesthetic, changing the color, line thickness, or shape, the more likely it is that you may inadvertently introduce errors in the code that affect its scannability and defeat the purpose. It’s an issue small brands are concerned about, even as more brands move to using customizable, branded QR codes in all of their marketing collateral.

GetQR.com was created to bridge that gap between art and utility, and to do so in a way that would be accessible to small brands, young entrepreneurs, and indie artists. These are artists who may lack the staff and resources to employ a complex and expensive enterprise solution for their marketing needs, but who may be wary of just going to a free, overly simplistic website that promises a colorful QR code but could deliver a code that doesn’t work. GetQR allows users to create and edit a colorful code without needing any technical expertise to do so.

Yet the website also offers advanced features like tracking and branding, slimmed down from what you would get with an enterprise system, but designed for the needs of the small brand or the young artist. The result GetQR promises is a range of attractive and more scannable QR codes. In colors from indigo to maroon, you can design your own QR code and add your own logo, providing something that feels like you and your brand, something that visually invites fans to lift their camera phones and click.