Meghan Markle Accused of 'Copying' Kate Middleton Again With Surprise Solo Trip to Switzerland After Future Queen's Italy Visit — 'She Is Spiraling So Much'

Critics went off on Reddit over Markle's sudden announcement of a trip abroad, which seemed more than just a coincidence.

"Meghan has to have her own European solo trip because Catherine had one. Yawn and cringe," one person wrote.

"Copying Catherine AGAIN. It gets so predictable," a second sneered.

A third claimed, "She is spiraling so much" and "jealous" over all of the positive attention Middleton's trip received.

"She is so completely unhinged and absolutely cannot resist the urge to compete with the Princess of Wales," a fourth Redditor wrote.

A fifth wrote: "In other words, she had a hissy fit because Catherine had a highly successful, well-received visit to Italy. Now she has a sudden urge to prove she can do solo trips, too. This is the best she could come up with? Another PR stunt funded by Archewell?"