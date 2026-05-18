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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Accused of 'Copying' Kate Middleton Again With Surprise Solo Trip to Switzerland After Future Queen's Italy Visit — 'She Is Spiraling So Much'

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's sudden trip to Switzerland is hot on the heels of Kate Middleton's wildly successful Italy tour.

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May 17 2026, Published 9:26 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is once again accused of being "jealous" of Kate Middleton after embarking on a trip strikingly similar to the future Queen's Italy visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former actress' team announced on May 15 that Markle would be jetting off to Switzerland solo — without Prince Harry — for a weekend appearance spotlighting children’s online safety. The timing immediately raised eyebrows, coming just one day after Middleton, 44, returned to England following a two-day Italy trip focused on an innovative children’s education initiative.

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Meghan Markle's Archewell Philanthropies Co-Sponsoring Switzerland Event

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is flying to Switzerland to attend a May 17 event remembering children lost to 'digital harm.'

Markle's team announced the sudden trip a day before she left for Geneva, where the Sussexes' Archewell Philanthropies plans to team up with the World Health Organization to host an event in which 50 lightboxes will be illuminated to remember children lost to "online violence and digital harm."

The former actress plans to give a speech to those present, in which she will "pay tribute to the children remembered in the installation and underscore the urgent need for stronger global protections for children online."

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Kate Middleton Welcomed With Open Arms By Italian Fans

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's wildly successful trip to Italy was her first tour abroad since 2022, prior to her cancer battle.

Markle's last-minute trip to Switzerland comes on the heels of Middleton's wildly successful two-day trip to neighboring Italy. She visited Reggio Emilia, a town where children have been raised through a program emphasizing creativity, hands-on learning, and the power of nature and art.

The Princess of Wales spent time with the schools and their educators, as well as with throngs of adoring children seeking hugs from the very maternal royal.

The trip was in conjunction with Middleton's Early Years initiative, and she hopes to bring back what she's learned to inspire educational programs in the UK.

The visit was an especially emotional one for the princess, as it marked her first tour abroad since 2022, before her arduous cancer battle.

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'She's So Completely Unhinged'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle got roasted for seemingly trying to one-up Kate Middleton with her solo European trip.

Critics went off on Reddit over Markle's sudden announcement of a trip abroad, which seemed more than just a coincidence.

"Meghan has to have her own European solo trip because Catherine had one. Yawn and cringe," one person wrote.

"Copying Catherine AGAIN. It gets so predictable," a second sneered.

A third claimed, "She is spiraling so much" and "jealous" over all of the positive attention Middleton's trip received.

"She is so completely unhinged and absolutely cannot resist the urge to compete with the Princess of Wales," a fourth Redditor wrote.

A fifth wrote: "In other words, she had a hissy fit because Catherine had a highly successful, well-received visit to Italy. Now she has a sudden urge to prove she can do solo trips, too. This is the best she could come up with? Another PR stunt funded by Archewell?"

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Meghan Markle's Trips to Europe Are Few and Far Between

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle controversially marched in front of actual soldiers who won medals at the 2023 Invictus Games.

Markle has made only a few trips back to Europe since she and Harry quit the royal family in 2020.

The Los Angeles native made a whirlwind dash to Paris in October 2025 after inviting herself to the Balenciaga show at the city's fashion week.

Her last lengthy stay was at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, with Harry.

Markle hasn't returned to England since Queen Elizabeth II's September 2022 funeral.

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