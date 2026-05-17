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EXCLUSIVE: Huge Hollywood Star Makes Astonishing Sex Confession — Months After Admitting She Picks Up Lovers in DIY Stores 

Photo of Pam Grier
Source: Mega

A Hollywood star stunned fans with a candid confession about lovers.

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May 17 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Pam Grier has stunned fans with an astonishingly candid confession about her sex life – revealing her rare orgasms now "last three days," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the Hollywood icon embraces life, love and sexuality as she ages, Grier, 76, made the eyebrow-raising remarks during an appearance on the Wiser Than Me podcast hosted by Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

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Pam Grier Stuns Podcast With Candid Sex Confession

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Photo of Pam Grier
Source: Mega

Pam Grier appeared on the 'Wiser Than Me' podcast with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The legendary actress, best known for her groundbreaking performances in Foxy Brown, Coffy and Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, has increasingly spoken publicly in recent years about aging, independence and romance after stepping away from the center of Hollywood life to live in rural Colorado.

Her latest comments come months after she admitted she was still actively dating and even meeting potential lovers in hardware stores.

One source close to the actress told us Grier has become far more open about her private life because she wants to challenge assumptions about aging and female sexuality.

The insider added: "Pam thinks society becomes deeply uncomfortable when older women speak honestly about desire, pleasure and relationships. She has absolutely no interest in pretending that part of her life disappeared just because she got older.

"A lot of people expect legendary actresses from Pam's generation to become quiet and reserved about intimacy, but she enjoys shocking people a little. She finds it funny that audiences are still surprised she's confident, flirtatious and sexually fulfilled in her seventies."

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Jokes About Three-Day Orgasms

Photo of Pam Grier
Source: Mega

Grier claimed that her orgasms now last for three days.

During the conversation, Louis-Dreyfus asked the actress whether she still felt young.

Grier replied: "Yes, I do, because when you're young, you can have three, four, five orgasms in an hour. But when you get my age, you have one orgasm, it'll last three days."

A stunned Louis-Dreyfus responded: "What are you talking about? Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm? I need details."

Grier laughed before replying: "You don't have to do anything, but when it happens, I just wanna tell you, you just be prepared. "It's gonna be three whole days."

The actress then joked if she had experienced that kind of pleasure earlier in life, her romantic history might have looked very different.

She said: "If I could have had that when I was younger, I would have had a better life and better boyfriends, OK?"

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Still Dating In Her Seventies

Photo of Pam Grier
Source: Mega

Pam Grier admitted to feeling 'horny' during a separate podcast interview in 2025.

The remarks are the latest in a string of unusually frank interviews from the actress.

In August 2025, Grier admitted she was still "horny as f---" while discussing a new relationship she described as "cosmic" during an appearance on the "Allison Interviews" podcast.

She said at the time: "You hear about when people find their person, that it's a warm, fuzzy feeling. I can't believe it happened now, when I've got things to do. Don't mess up my plans!"

Despite decades as one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, Grier has never married.

Over the years she has been romantically linked to several high-profile men, including late comedian Richard Pryor, actor Freddie Prinze and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

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Why She Loves Life In Colorado

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Photo of Pam Grier
Source: Mega

Grier revealed that she often meets potential dates at hardware stores.

In a 2022 interview, Grier also revealed she now often meets potential dates in stores such as Home Depot and Lowe's.

She said: "I pick up my dates at Home Depot and Lowe's. I can name 10 tractor companies. I can drive a forklift. I ain't no fool."

Grier also spoke proudly about the self-sufficient lifestyle she has built away from Hollywood in Colorado, where she keeps emergency supplies, chainsaws and firefighting equipment close at hand.

She said: "My grandfather taught me that – how the girls could be self-sufficient and take care of themselves."

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