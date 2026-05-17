EXCLUSIVE: Huge Hollywood Star Makes Astonishing Sex Confession — Months After Admitting She Picks Up Lovers in DIY Stores 

Pam Grier has stunned fans with an astonishingly candid confession about her sex life – revealing her rare orgasms now "last three days," RadarOnline.com can reveal. As the Hollywood icon embraces life, love and sexuality as she ages, Grier, 76, made the eyebrow-raising remarks during an appearance on the Wiser Than Me podcast hosted by Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

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Pam Grier Stuns Podcast With Candid Sex Confession

Source: Mega Pam Grier appeared on the 'Wiser Than Me' podcast with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The legendary actress, best known for her groundbreaking performances in Foxy Brown, Coffy and Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, has increasingly spoken publicly in recent years about aging, independence and romance after stepping away from the center of Hollywood life to live in rural Colorado. Her latest comments come months after she admitted she was still actively dating and even meeting potential lovers in hardware stores. One source close to the actress told us Grier has become far more open about her private life because she wants to challenge assumptions about aging and female sexuality. The insider added: "Pam thinks society becomes deeply uncomfortable when older women speak honestly about desire, pleasure and relationships. She has absolutely no interest in pretending that part of her life disappeared just because she got older. "A lot of people expect legendary actresses from Pam's generation to become quiet and reserved about intimacy, but she enjoys shocking people a little. She finds it funny that audiences are still surprised she's confident, flirtatious and sexually fulfilled in her seventies."

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Jokes About Three-Day Orgasms

Source: Mega Grier claimed that her orgasms now last for three days.

During the conversation, Louis-Dreyfus asked the actress whether she still felt young. Grier replied: "Yes, I do, because when you're young, you can have three, four, five orgasms in an hour. But when you get my age, you have one orgasm, it'll last three days." A stunned Louis-Dreyfus responded: "What are you talking about? Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm? I need details." Grier laughed before replying: "You don't have to do anything, but when it happens, I just wanna tell you, you just be prepared. "It's gonna be three whole days." The actress then joked if she had experienced that kind of pleasure earlier in life, her romantic history might have looked very different. She said: "If I could have had that when I was younger, I would have had a better life and better boyfriends, OK?"

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Still Dating In Her Seventies

Source: Mega Pam Grier admitted to feeling 'horny' during a separate podcast interview in 2025.

The remarks are the latest in a string of unusually frank interviews from the actress. In August 2025, Grier admitted she was still "horny as f---" while discussing a new relationship she described as "cosmic" during an appearance on the "Allison Interviews" podcast. She said at the time: "You hear about when people find their person, that it's a warm, fuzzy feeling. I can't believe it happened now, when I've got things to do. Don't mess up my plans!" Despite decades as one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, Grier has never married. Over the years she has been romantically linked to several high-profile men, including late comedian Richard Pryor, actor Freddie Prinze and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Why She Loves Life In Colorado

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Source: Mega Grier revealed that she often meets potential dates at hardware stores.