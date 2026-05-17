Pete Davidson's 'Financial Support' for Daughter Revealed Amid Split From Ex Elsie Hewitt — After Model Claimed She Was 'Doing It on Her Own'

Davidson and Hewitt first sparked dating rumors in March 2025, and only a few months later, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. But as their whirlwind relationship progressed, the couple reportedly struggled to balance their busy careers and parenthood.

As Radar previously learned, the pair broke up just over 5 months after they welcomed Scottie into the world.

"Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," a source told The Sun. "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money."

Days later, a separate insider revealed to People that the exes were "not getting along" and that they were "already struggling" before Scottie was even born.

"Things just happened so quickly between them, and they didn't know each other very well," added the insider.