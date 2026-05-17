Pete Davidson's 'Financial Support' for Daughter Revealed Amid Split From Ex Elsie Hewitt — After Model Claimed She Was 'Doing It on Her Own'
May 17 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson has reportedly been financially providing for his 5-month-old daughter, Scottie Rose, amid his split from ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt – despite her claims that she's been doing it all on her own, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hewitt, 30, first made the surprising remarks on Saturday, May 16, in a TikTok as she addressed trolling comments that she didn't look camera-ready in paparazzi snapshots.
What Did Elsie Hewitt Say?
"Yeah, yeah, I know. I'm exhausted okay," she said. "(But) that's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard."
Fans flooded the comments section with love and support for the tired new mom.
One person said, "From a fellow single mama you’re doing amazing and all we can do is show up and do our best," and another person added, "We do it sick, tired, broke. No matter what, MOTHERS GET IT DONE."
Pete Davidson Is 'Covering All' Costs for Scottie
But the controversy came when a fan asked, "I hope you don’t mean you’re doing the financial part alone… that would be insane given the circumstances."
In a now-deleted comment from Hewitt, she replied, "I am," according to People.
But a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum, 32, hit back at the allegations.
"Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more," the source claimed. "He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter."
Inside Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Split
Davidson and Hewitt first sparked dating rumors in March 2025, and only a few months later, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. But as their whirlwind relationship progressed, the couple reportedly struggled to balance their busy careers and parenthood.
As Radar previously learned, the pair broke up just over 5 months after they welcomed Scottie into the world.
"Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," a source told The Sun. "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money."
Days later, a separate insider revealed to People that the exes were "not getting along" and that they were "already struggling" before Scottie was even born.
"Things just happened so quickly between them, and they didn't know each other very well," added the insider.
While neither Davidson nor Hewitt has publicly spoken out on what led to the split, a source told Radar that an edgy joke the comic made during a stand-up routine caused issues between them.
"(I) got a little girl. It's weird having a little girl," Davidson said during a comedy performance at the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas. "(It's) hard to watch porn... in front of (my daughter) ... I still did. I power through."
The source said: "Elsie always understood that Pete uses comedy as both a defense mechanism and a way of coping with difficult emotions, so she was used to his dark, provocative style of humor. But this joke landed very differently and felt sickening to her."
"Pete was still processing everything through comedy, performance and escapism," the source continued. "The joke really brought all of that frustration and loneliness to the surface for her emotionally."