EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Real Horrifying Reason Pete Davidson Walked Away From Exhausted Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt — 5 Months After She Delivered Their Daughter

They first went public with their romance in March last year before announcing Hewitt's pregnancy four months later.

Friends initially believed fatherhood had finally steadied Davidson after years of turbulent, highly publicized relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Kate Beckinsale.

But sources now claimed the pressures of parenthood, Davidson's relentless work schedule and his long-running emotional struggles pushed the relationship to breaking point.

One insider close to the comedian told us: "Losing his father in the 9/11 attacks shaped Pete's entire emotional world from such a young age, and the people closest to him believe he has never fully recovered from that trauma.

"There has always been this deep fear inside him that the people he loves are eventually going to disappear, so when relationships start becoming serious, stable and genuinely long-term, it can trigger a huge amount of anxiety for him emotionally.

"Pete talks constantly about wanting the kind of close, loving family unit he missed out on growing up after his dad died, and becoming a father was something he genuinely embraced.

"But at the same time, there's a self-destructive side to him that struggles to trust happiness or stability when he finally has it. The closer he gets to building a permanent future with somebody, the more those abandonment issues seem to surface, and that can make him pull away or emotionally shut down without even fully realizing he's doing it."

The comic has said his daughter is named after his late father and the fact she was conceived in Scotland.

Davidson's father, Scott Davidson, was a New York firefighter who died responding to the World Trade Center attacks in 2001 when the comedian was seven years old.

According to sources, that loss continues to shape Davidson's relationships in destructive ways.