EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Filled With Rage' Over Princess Catherine's Hit First Solo Tour in 4 Years

The 44-year-old future queen traveled to Reggio Emilia, Italy, earlier this week for her first major solo foreign engagement since 2022, using the high-profile visit to promote early childhood initiatives while showcasing a series of British fashion labels.

Catherine, Princess of Wales , has reignited tensions with Meghan Markle after winning widespread praise for what royal insiders told RadarOnline.com was a carefully choreographed display of "fashion diplomacy" during her first solo overseas tour in four years.

"From Meghan's perspective, every time Kate steps out for one of these carefully orchestrated tours, the narrative immediately becomes about dignity, duty, and elegance, while Meghan gets painted as fame-hungry or overly commercial."

A source close to Markle told us: "Meghan is said to be absolutely furious about the comparisons being drawn between her and Kate because she feels the palace and royal insiders are once again using Catherine's public image to subtly undermine and embarrass her on the world stage.

The comparisons come months after Markle, 44, faced howls of criticism during her unofficial Australian tour when outfits worn during memorial and charity visits were rapidly monetized through commission-based fashion links connected to the AI retail platform OneOff , in which she is an investor.

Catherine arrived wearing a cornflower-blue Edeline Lee suit paired with a Holland Cooper blouse and Asprey handbag – prompting renewed discussion about the starkly different ways senior royal women approach clothing, celebrity, and commercial branding.

The insider added, "What has especially irritated Meghan is the growing suggestion that Kate uses fashion for 'public service' while Meghan supposedly monetizes everything she touches.

"She feels that criticism is deeply unfair because she believes she's simply adapting to life outside the royal institution and building financial independence in a modern way. But she's aware that Catherine's Italy tour has reignited this image of the 'perfect future queen' quietly promoting British diplomacy while Meghan is portrayed as somebody turning royal-style appearances into business opportunities, and it has left her raging."

Another source said: "There's frustration on Meghan's side because Kate's tour has generated exactly the kind of glowing international coverage Meghan always hoped her own overseas appearances would receive.

"Instead, Meghan's Australia trip became overshadowed by conversations about affiliate links, designer labels, and commercialization, and insiders say she hates the implication that Kate somehow represents authenticity and restraint while Meghan represents celebrity branding and monetization."

The insider noted, "People around Meghan feel she can never win because Catherine is protected by the institution and automatically framed as elegant and dutiful, whereas Meghan's every move gets scrutinized through a far more cynical lens. Still, there's no question Meghan is painfully aware that Kate has managed to dominate the royal spotlight again and, in the eyes of many royal watchers, completely outclass her."