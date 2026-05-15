Anti-Trump Rocker Bruce Springsteen Appears to 'Snub' Chris Christie at Concert in Embarrassing Viral Moment: 'You Could Feel the Tension'
May 15 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie went viral after outspoken anti-Trump rocker Bruce Springsteen appeared to actively ignore the Republican politician at a concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, May 14, the Dancing in the Dark singer, 76, was passing through a crowd while performing at a Brooklyn, New York, concert when Christie reached out to shake his hand — but Springsteen made a quick turn and did not acknowledge him.
Awkward Moment Goes Viral
Although it's unclear if the rocker actually meant to give Christie the cold shoulder, the moment went viral on social media.
One user on X shared the clip and wrote, "HAHAHA Bruce Springsteen WAS NOT HAVING IT with Chris Christie. THE SNUB!"
Another person added, "That’s awkward..You could feel the tension through the screen on that one," as a third person penned, "Peak awkward rock moment. Cue my chaos playlist."
A fourth X user said, "Not (a) Christie fan. But I almost feel bad for him."
However, others pointed out that Christie didn't get different treatment from anyone else in the audience, so it's possible Springsteen was just in the zone.
"Bruce isn’t shaking hands or interacting with any of them. He’s walking, somewhat quickly, focused on the song," one critic argued, as another person pointed out, "Several people had their hand out. He ignored all of them."
Bruce Springsteen Slams Trump at Concert
This comes amid Springsteen's long-term feud with President Donald Trump. Their heated back-and-forth extends back years.
In 2020, Springsteen appeared to refer to Trump when he said that "a good portion of our fine country, to my eye, has been thoroughly hypnotized, brainwashed by a con man from Queens."
And the hits have kept coming. On Tuesday, April 7, during his show in Minneapolis, the "Born in the U.S.A" artist railed against the POTUS, 79. He encouraged the crowd to continue "choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, resistance over complacency, unity over division."
Days later, while performing a show in Inglewood, he declared: "The America I've written about for 50 years, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration."
Trump Hits Back at Bruce Springsteen
Like many times when he's publicly criticized, Trump hit back on his Truth Social platform as he called Springsteen a "bad" and "very boring singer."
Taking aim at his appearance, the president said the rocker "looks like a dried-up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."
"The gut is a total loser who spews hate against a president who won a landslide election... We have the 'hottest' Country, by far, anywhere in the World," he continued, as he told his supporters to "boycott his overpriced concerts, which suck" and "save your hard-earned money."