Anti-Trump Rocker Bruce Springsteen Appears to 'Snub' Chris Christie at Concert in Embarrassing Viral Moment: 'You Could Feel the Tension'

Although it's unclear if the rocker actually meant to give Christie the cold shoulder, the moment went viral on social media.

One user on X shared the clip and wrote, "HAHAHA Bruce Springsteen WAS NOT HAVING IT with Chris Christie. THE SNUB!"

Another person added, "That’s awkward..You could feel the tension through the screen on that one," as a third person penned, "Peak awkward rock moment. Cue my chaos playlist."

A fourth X user said, "Not (a) Christie fan. But I almost feel bad for him."